One of the Best Dish Soaps Is Unscented, No Frills, and Can Be Bought in Bulk

By Joey Skladany
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4uEN_0dg8kQB500
Viorika/Getty Images.

Cooking tends to lose its joy when the outcome is a sink full of dirty dishes. No matter how amazing or satisfied a prepared meal may be, cleaning almost makes the entire process not worth the final headache.

We really do have so much to be grateful for when it comes to dishwashers (arguably one of the world’s best kitchen appliances), but for many households, these heavy-duty machines are a luxury. And for all households, there are just certain types of plateware and glassware that require hand washing and dish soap.

But before you dramatically toss your dishes out of an open window and commit to a life of paper products, the problem may lie in your choice of the latter. If you’re not purchasing the right dish soap, chances are likely that you’re dealing with a foul-smelling, no-sud formula that leaves your hands feeling rough and your dishes scummy. All of that changes today.

We’ve rounded up seven of the best dish soaps on the market, accommodating specific consumer needs like being budget-friendly, eco-conscious, and hypoallergenic. All of our picks have also been put to the ultimate clean test, so the result is grime-free bliss without the residue and water marks. Check out our favorites below.

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: Seventh Generation Dish Liquid Soap
  • Best Value: Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap
  • Best Scent: Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Dishwashing Liquid, Rosemary
  • Best Splurge: Caldrea Biodegradable Dish Soap, Ginger Pomelo
  • Best Eco-Friendly: Dapple Baby Bottle & Dish Soap
  • Best for Hands: Williams Sonoma Dish Soap, Fleur de Sel
  • Best Powder: Blueland Dish Soap Starter Set

Best Overall: Seventh Generation Dish Liquid Soap

Size: 25 oz. | Scent: Unscented

Why we chose it: Affordable, hypoallergenic, environmentally-friendly, and effective, Seventh Generation checks all the boxes of a quality dish soap.

This dish soap more than delivers in providing clean and sanitized dishes while saving you money, effort, and, most importantly, time. The formula suds exceptionally well and there is no layer of film or water marks present once everything dries, making it particularly great for stemware. Its hypoallergenic blend of ingredients is also great for sensitive skin, making this the best overall option for any home kitchen.

Best Value: Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap

Size: 19.4 oz. | Scent: Original

Why we chose it: There is a reason they use this soap to clean animals affected by oil spills — it’s safe, gentle, and gets the job done.

Dawn is, perhaps, the most familiar option on this list and for good reason. The best-selling brand has nearly 50 years of perfecting a dishwashing liquid that never fails to degrease your favorite plates, silverware, and glasses, but performs exceptionally well at scrubbing hard-to-clean pots and pans. Most online retailers also offer the bottles in bundles so you can save money and never find yourself without extra stock on hand. Be mindful of Dawn’s “original” scent, though — it can be quite polarizing with its artificiality.

Best Scent: Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Dishwashing Liquid, Rosemary

Size: 16 oz. | Scent: Rosemary

Why we chose it: One whiff of any Mrs. Meyers dishwashing liquid will have you questioning why you’ve chosen to scrub food away with anything else.

It’s no surprise why American-made Mrs. Meyers has dominated the cleaning product industry — the brand’s wide array of products with quirky-meets-sophisticated scents make scrubbing, sanitizing, and washing a (dare we say it) enjoyable experience. This Rosemary Dishwashing Liquid is one of its stars, boasting a fantastic scent that actually blends with (and not overpowers) the aromas of your cooking. Use it as a countertop cleaner with a sponge and a splash of water to keep your kitchen space smelling herbaceous and fresh.

Best Splurge: Caldrea Biodegradable Dish Soap, Ginger Pomelo

Size: 16 oz, | Scent: Ginger Pomelo

Why we chose it: Caldrea sources the finest essential oils to create a luxe dishwashing experience.

A lot of customers will think the price tag is outrageous, but hear us out when we say that washing with Caldrea’s line of dish soaps can be more affordable than you think. When put to the test, their formula actually lasted much longer than most brands, which means a little goes a long way. It’s still expensive, though, and it’s likely that you’ll use more than you need. We recommend saving it for more fragile items like fine china since its essential oil base doesn’t overpower and is safe to use on nearly all surfaces.

Best Eco-Friendly: Dapple Baby Bottle & Dish Soap

Size: 16.9 oz. | Scent: Unscented

Why we chose it: A plant-based, hypoallergenic, environmentally-friendly formula that is tough on grime.

Dapple’s Baby Bottle & Dish Soap would also take home top honors in the Best for Skin Sensitivity category, as it has been formulated and approved by dermatologists and pediatricians to cater to those with sensitive skin and/or allergies. But its unscented, plant-based liquid with zero harsh chemicals and accolades like the Clean Label Project Purity Award make it the most eco-friendly. This is also an excellent option for cutting boards where no lingering soap smell or taste will cling to the foods that you’re chopping and dicing.

Best for Hands: Williams Sonoma Dish Soap, Fleur de Sel

Size: 20 oz. | Scent: Fleur de Sel

Why we chose it: The addition of nourishing ingredients such as aloe vera and essential oils makes Williams Sonoma’s Fleur de Del Dish Soap extra moisturizing.

There is no denying that the fleur de sel scent of Williams Sonoma’s dish soap is its top selling point, but it also leaves your hands feeling silky smooth and fresh-smelling for hours after use. This is due to an essential oil blend and aloe vera that moisturizes as it cleans. Unfortunately, the product can only be found at Williams Sonoma stores or on their website, but the exclusivity almost makes it more appealing.

Best Powder: Blueland Dish Soap Starter Set

Size: 16 oz. | Scent: Unscented

Why we chose it: Not only does the powder easily convert into a powerful dish soap, but its refillable and compostable bags make it one of the most environmentally-friendly on this list.

Blueland has created a business model that we can get behind — safe, affordable, and easy to use. Simply sign up for a subscription, select how often your bags need to be refilled, and voila: You’ll never have to worry about running out of dish soap again. The powdered formula is also a comparable alternative to liquid, cutting through grease and food bits just as effectively and efficiently. The only downside is that you’ll have to create the soap yourself by shaking it in a bottle before dispensing.

How We Chose These Products

Keeping in mind that dish soap preferences were likely going to be tailored around individual needs (and not just what works best when mixed with water), we first gathered a list of the most commonly used products among our cooking community. From there, we identified the categories that each soap excelled in (i.e. environmentally friendly, inexpensive, great-smelling, etc.) and then put them all to the ultimate dish, utensil, and glass-washing test, noting not only how well they cleaned in the process, but how everything looked upon drying.

Features to Keep in Mind When Shopping for Dish Soap

Scent

Scent (or lack thereof) is a personal preference, but its quality can be traced to its source. Anything that incorporates essential oils with natural (and not artificial) fragrances will be of higher quality.

Natural & Chemically-Free

Since these are the surfaces from which you eat, it’s important to look for mostly all-natural and chemically-free blends (i.e. lacking phosphates and ammonia). They’re also good for the environment, keeping in mind that the soap will be going down the train with the dirt, grease, and food scraps you’re washing away with it.

Volume

When it comes to most high-quality dish soaps, a little should go a long way. That being said, many major retailers sell dish soap in bulk, so if you find one that you love, you can easily save money by purchasing bottles as a bundle. Be mindful of how many dishes you’re washing each day, though, because you may want to invest in a subscription service for refillable options.

Skin Sensitivity

For those with sensitive skin, look for “hypoallergenic “ and “fragrance-free” on the labels to avoid potentially irritating ingredients and fragrances.

Burning Questions

Q: Which dish soap ingredients are harmful to the environment?

There are differing opinions and conflicting literature on what constitutes an “environmentally-friendly” dish soap. All of the dish soaps above, for example, are marketed as “biodegradable,” but contain ingredients that can be picked apart and scrutinized for their effect on the ecosystem and, most specifically, our waterways. That being said, you’ll generally want to avoid formulas with phosphates and ammonia. Phosphates can promote the growth of algae and can be toxic when consumed by marine life, while ammonia can release fumes that damage respiratory tracts.

Q: Are natural dish soaps effective?

Yes! Since most are plant-derived with ingredients like soapbark extract, they have the ability to cut through grease and grime while leaving your plateware, glassware, and flatware extra sparkly. While they may not boast the same antibacterial properties as hand soaps, they do effectively lift bacteria off eating and drinking surfaces so that water can wash it away. Just be sure allow items like cutting boards to completely air dry before using, especially if they were used to prepare raw meat.

Q: What can I use if I run out of dish soap?

Baking soda and hot water can effectively clean and deodorize while salt and hot water can be used to scrub pans. You may also use diluted bleach and white vinegar, with the latter being particularly great at removing water stains from glass.

Our Take

Dish soap may seem like an insignificant component of one’s kitchen, but it’s likely a product that you’ll use every day. Because of this, you should put time into finding an option that works best for you and your needs, whether it’s to cut through food, smell good, be beneficial for the environment, or all of the above. Our top pick, Seventh Generation, is just one example of a product we believe in. Give it a shot and let us know if it lives up to the hype.

Every product is independently selected and vetted by editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.


