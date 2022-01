It’s a year later, and the nation is still debating what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. What even to call it? A riot? A rebellion? An insurrection?. On that day, Americans saw something probably few ever thought they’d see: The U.S. Capitol under siege, as hundreds of people loyal to President Donald Trump entered the building to try, somehow, to derail the process of certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Some fought their way into the building, beating and injuring Capitol police as they went. Others simply filed in and looked like bewildered tourists. Did they know what had happened up ahead of them, how they could come to enter the building so easily? That’s for the courts to decide on a case-by-case basis.

PROTESTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO