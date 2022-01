Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been officially ruled out of their Friday night game with the Houston Rockets due to his bothersome ankles. As NBA insider Marc Stein reported, it’s the 15th game of 39 contests that Doncic has missed this season. His latest ankle injury occurred late in the fourth quarter of their Wednesday showdown with the Golden State Warriors. It is not the same ankle issue he sustained earlier in the season that cost him several games, as it is his right ankle this time, but it remains a concerning problem given the frequency he is getting the injury.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO