ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Superhero and Princess Breakfast event postponed due to weather

By Caley Smith reporter csmith@the-messenger.com
Messenger
 2 days ago

The Superhero and Disney Princess Breakfast, hosted by The High Voltage Dance Team, that was originally scheduled for this morning...

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
wosu.org

More Columbus Events Canceled, Postponed Due To Omicron Surge

Columbus museums, concert venues, and performing arts organizations are keeping a close eye on the spread of the omicron variant in central Ohio. The Columbus Symphony has canceled its New Year’s Family Celebration Concert for Kids that was scheduled for Sunday, January 9th. According to its website, the National...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKTV

Vaccination clinic at Proctor High School postponed due to weather

UTICA, N.Y. – The COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled at Proctor High School Monday was postponed due to inclement weather that closed Utica schools. The event has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24, from 4 - 7 p.m., and is open to students and their family members only. The shots...
UTICA, NY
WWD

What Events Are Postponed or Canceled Due to COVID-19?

Click here to read the full article. Nearly two years into the pandemic, it seems there’s a 2020 déjà vu as several major upcoming events have been postponed or canceled. Many events taking place this month have announced recently they are postponed or canceled as COVID-19 cases rise to levels that haven’t been seen since last winter as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly across the world.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Street Style and Celebrity Photos of the Biggest Color Trends of 2022The Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2021 The increase in cases has already impacted the 2022 awards season,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
downbeat.com

NYC Winter Jazzfest Postpones Live Events

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on live events in the jazz world. The latest victim is the 18th Annual NYC Jazzfest. The festival has postponed most of its live events scheduled for Jan. 13–22 due to the rise of the Omicron variant in the city. New performance dates have yet to be announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some MLK Day Events Postponed Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases, Some Still On

In the past year, many big events have returned after the pandemic put them on hold but some are now starting to scale back again due to rising cases. This includes celebrations on the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday on Jan. 17. In Arlington, organizers announced this week their annual four-day-long MLK “Advancing the Dream” celebration has been postponed.
ARLINGTON, TX
oilcity.news

PHOTOS: Princesses and Superheroes take to the ice at David Street Station

CASPER, Wyo. — Sunshine and light breezes Saturday made for fair skating weather at David Street Station for the Princess and Superhero Skate. Captain America, Superwoman, Belle, Mulan, and Elsa (courtesy of Dream Upon A Princess) lent helping hands as children ventured out onto the ice, some without the help of sliding walkers for the first time.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Disney Princess#Princess Breakfast#Dance Coach
CBS Minnesota

Ice Castles In New Brighton Open Friday

Originally published Jan. 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One silver lining to the recent cold weather: The Ice Castles in the Twin Cities is ready for guests. The company that makes the frozen attraction announced on social media earlier this week that the New Brighton location in Long Lake Regional Park will open Friday. Tickets went on sale Tuesday night. The Ice Castles attraction is returning to New Brighton this winter after the pandemic forced the company to take a season off. This season’s winter playground is set to feature tunnels, caverns, towers, fountains, slides, and crawl spaces — all lit in an array of colors. The spectacle took a team of 20 ice artisans about eight weeks to create. Depending on weather, the attraction could last through early March. Ice Castles also has sites in Wisconsin, Utah, New Hampshire, and New York. These have yet to open this winter.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
analogplanet.com

AudioCon Show Postponed Due to Covid

In a joint announcement , Executive producers Sarah and Michel along with LAOCAS Chairman Bob Levi stated, among other things:. "Due to the emerging hyper-infectious Omicron variant, it became evident that it would be impossible to hold our event in total safety on the dates we planned it. We feel it would be thoughtless to host a large international gathering amid the rapidly spreading COVID-19 infections. The health and well-being of our participants are our ultimate priority. The event is therefore postponed to a later date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cheyennecity.org

Aquatic Center Closes due to Weather

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Aquatic Center (931 Martin Esquibel St.) is closed due to weather and will reopen Thursday, January 6th. For more information visit www.cheyenneaquatics.com.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weather
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Orchestra postpones MLK events

The Cleveland Orchestra postponed its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert and Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Day due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Ohio, according to a news release. The concert originally scheduled for Jan. 16 will be rescheduled to June 4 to bring the...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Philly

Restaurant Week Returns To Center City Through Jan. 21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Why not try a new restaurant this week? Center City’s restaurant week is underway. The discounted, pre-set menu options highlight some of the city’s most diverse cuisine. Eyewitness News stopped by La-Scala’s Fire on Sunday. It’s one of the dozens of restaurants participating in the promotion. The assistant general manager of La Scala’s said she thinks people come out for restaurant week because they get a good value on food. “Yout get a good deal,” Vicki Vasapolli said. “You get three courses, you get to try all the great stuff on the menu and there’s always great drink specials.” Restaurants are offering indoor, outdoor, and takeout options. Also, the city’s vaccine mandate is now in place to eat indoors.  Restaurant week runs through Jan. 21.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
klax-tv.com

Martin Luther King Day Celebration Events Postponed

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 4, 2022) — Due to the current increase in COVID cases associated with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, organizers have decided to postpone the events planned to celebrate Martin Luther King Day. “At this time we are just postponing the celebration, we have not canceled the...
WUSA

No Snow for Socks

Socks, our cat, disappointedly looking around at the light dusting of snow we got here in Frederick. Credit: Joanna.
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy