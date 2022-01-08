Superhero and Princess Breakfast event postponed due to weather

Originally published Jan. 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One silver lining to the recent cold weather: The Ice Castles in the Twin Cities is ready for guests. The company that makes the frozen attraction announced on social media earlier this week that the New Brighton location in Long Lake Regional Park will open Friday. Tickets went on sale Tuesday night. The Ice Castles attraction is returning to New Brighton this winter after the pandemic forced the company to take a season off. This season’s winter playground is set to feature tunnels, caverns, towers, fountains, slides, and crawl spaces — all lit in an array of colors. The spectacle took a team of 20 ice artisans about eight weeks to create. Depending on weather, the attraction could last through early March. Ice Castles also has sites in Wisconsin, Utah, New Hampshire, and New York. These have yet to open this winter.

