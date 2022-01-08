ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Shapovalov tames Safiullin to give Canada 1-0 ATP Cup lead

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Denis Shapovalov put Canada within one win of reaching the ATP Cup final for the first time with a battling 6-4 5-7 6-4 victory over Russia’s Roman Safiullin on Saturday. A depleted Russia, who beat Italy in last year’s final, came into the $10...

