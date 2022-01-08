ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Alexei Protas: Logs assist Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Protas notched an assist in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Blues. Protas set up Daniel...

www.cbssports.com

