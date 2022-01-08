Capitals' Alexei Protas: Logs assist Friday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper. Campbell has been dialing up all sorts of tricks against the Packers and it’s resulted in his team being up by two scores in the second half. Here’s one of the trick...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion Saturday night, a game that clearly meant more to one team than the other. Dallas played most of its starters to gain some momentum for the playoffs while Philadelphia rested all but three of its starters with the Eagles having their playoff spot secure.
The Boston Bruins showed they can in fact compete with and beat a top team, as they went into Tampa Bay and came away with a 5-2 win over the league-leading Lightning Saturday night. David Pastrnak led the way with two goals.
When Marc-Andre Fleury arrived in Las Vegas 4-plus years ago, he was joining what was considered a ragtag bunch of misfits, a group cast aside by their franchises and banished to the desert. Nearly every pundit predicted a last-place finish for the NHL's newest expansion team. How wrong we all...
The wife of San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau took to Twitter to share that the couple’s 12-year-old son, Brody, was “almost kidnapped” on Wednesday during a family trip. “Brody had gone down to the hotel pool to grab his sunglasses he had forgot,” Christina Marleau wrote...
The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
The New York Giants just ran what has to be the most embarrassing play of the NFL’s 2021 regular season. New York, facing a 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter, decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation. Seriously. The Giants were inside of...
The San Francisco 49ers have received some pretty crushing injury news prior to kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in football this season, is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the divisional rival. The All-Pro left tackle was listed as questionable...
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
Evander Kane's tumultuous run with the San Jose Sharks is over. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers Saturday with the intent to terminate the rest of his seven-year, $49 million deal. San Jose said it made the decision because Kane breached the NHL standard player contract and the AHL's...
The hockey world has been left reeling in the wake of the death of a Connecticut high schooler who died while playing in a junior varsity game Thursday night. Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grader at St. Luke's School, fell to the ice during the contest against Brunswick School. A player on the opposing team was unable to stop and accidentally collided with him, according to Wajih AlBaroudi of CBS Sports.
