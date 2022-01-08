Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Posts helper in loss

Kuznetsov scored a goal in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Saturday. Kuznetsov's 12th goal of the season came on a power-play one-timer over the glove of Minnesota netminder Kaapo Kahkonen. The 2010 first-round pick has netted a goal in three of his last five games since returning from COVID-19 protocols. After coming on strong in October, a two-goal November leaves the center's season line looking somewhat meek considering the five seasons of 19-plus goals he has under his belt, but there's still plenty of time for him to right the ship in the new year.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO