ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Posts helper in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Van Riemsdyk notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly looks to put his illegal hit and suspension behind him: ‘I was as shocked as anyone when it happened’

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals#Helpers
theScore

'Life is precious': Hockey world mourns death of high school player

The hockey world has been left reeling in the wake of the death of a Connecticut high schooler who died while playing in a junior varsity game Thursday night. Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grader at St. Luke's School, fell to the ice during the contest against Brunswick School. A player on the opposing team was unable to stop and accidentally collided with him, according to Wajih AlBaroudi of CBS Sports.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Adds assist in loss

Ovechkin provided an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Saturday. Ovechkin notched his first point of the new calendar year with the assist Friday, giving him a whopping 27 on the season. He also has 51 points in just 36 games, third in the league and just two points off the NHL's leaders.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Daniel Sprong: Opens scoring in loss

Sprong scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Blues. Sprong tallied just 2:02 into the game, but that was all the Capitals could put behind Ville Husso. The goal was Sprong's third in his last five games. The winger is up to 11 points, 69 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-3 rating through 29 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Chips in goal in shootout loss

Kuznetsov scored a goal in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Saturday. Kuznetsov's 12th goal of the season came on a power-play one-timer over the glove of Minnesota netminder Kaapo Kahkonen. The 2010 first-round pick has netted a goal in three of his last five games since returning from COVID-19 protocols. After coming on strong in October, a two-goal November leaves the center's season line looking somewhat meek considering the five seasons of 19-plus goals he has under his belt, but there's still plenty of time for him to right the ship in the new year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Zach Fucale: Makes 21 saves in shootout loss

Fucale made 21 saves, allowing just one goal, in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Saturday. Fucale was met with a tough pill to swallow on Saturday in his first start since Nov. 11, as the Capitals surrendered an own-goal before Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello scored in the final moments of regulation to send the game to overtime. Fucale spent the entirety of December in the minors before being called up to the taxi squad and eventually thrust into game action Jan. 7 in a relief role against the Blues. With Washington's primary goaltender Vitek Vanecek (illness) still out, Fucale may have earned another start.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: Slides helper in loss

Patrick managed an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Patrick set up Ben Hutton for the Golden Knights' only tally. The 23-year-old Patrick has earned assists in each of the last two games after going three straight without a point when he returned from an undisclosed injury. The forward is at three points, 15 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in nine contests. With little chance of moving into a top-six role, he's not a strong depth option in fantasy.
NHL
KTLA

Players share painful past in campaign to rid NHL of racism

Akim Aliu recalled how no one knew what to expect when he and four NHL players of color sat in a circle inside a dimly lit locker room and, with cameras rolling, were asked to share their most personal and painful experiences involving racism. “Everyone was really worried — because, obviously, we’re not actors or […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Two goals not enough

Van Riemsdyk delivered both of the goals for the Flyers in their 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks on Saturday. His second tally took place on the man advantage. This was an interesting game since JVR and San Jose's Tomas Hertl accounted for all of the goals in the OT thriller. Van Riemsdyk tends to score in bunches, as he has accumulated nine goals on the season, with two-thirds of that total spread out over three games.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy