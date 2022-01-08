Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk: Posts helper in loss

Fucale made 21 saves, allowing just one goal, in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild on Saturday. Fucale was met with a tough pill to swallow on Saturday in his first start since Nov. 11, as the Capitals surrendered an own-goal before Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello scored in the final moments of regulation to send the game to overtime. Fucale spent the entirety of December in the minors before being called up to the taxi squad and eventually thrust into game action Jan. 7 in a relief role against the Blues. With Washington's primary goaltender Vitek Vanecek (illness) still out, Fucale may have earned another start.
