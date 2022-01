Never a company to shy away from far-out designs, BMW used the CES Show as a backdrop to pull the wraps off its iX Flow Concept. It looks pretty much like any other iX crossover prototype, except that this one is covered in a wrap that relies on E Ink technology to change colors. E Ink, for those not familiar, is the display technology used by electronic books like the Amazon Kindle series. Unlike other display tech, E Ink uses very little energy as it refreshes between white and black. BMW says the the E Ink is embedded in a wrap that "is tailored precisely to the contours of the all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO