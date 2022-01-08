Hononegah corrects course following loss to Boylan with blowout win over Belvidere
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Following a 60-30 loss last game to the Boylan Titans, the Hononegah Indians got the ship pointed back in the right direction with a blowout win over NIC-10 opponent, the Belvidere Bucs.
