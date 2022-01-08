Speedy Royal Lions beat down Stillman Valley in transition
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Christian Royal Lions full court press just engulfed the Stillman Valley Cardinals in Friday Night's Big Northern Conference matchup as Rockford Christian was too quick offensively and picked up the 78-54 win.
