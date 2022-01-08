USW scores win over OSHA standard

Steelworkers at United States Steel Corp. taconite plants on the Iron Range will continue to work under existing COVID-19 health and safety protocols, steelworker officials said Friday afternoon.

“We're going to follow MSHA (Mine Safety and Health Administration) regulations,” Steve Bonach, United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1938 president at Minntac Mine said. “It's a big win for us.”

Miners at Iron Range taconite plants have for months been watching an Occupational Safety Health and Administration (OSHA) COVID-19 vaccination and testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) put forth by the Biden administration.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday heard arguments on the ETS.

As proposed, the ETS wouldn't require mandatory vaccines.

It would require employers to determine the vaccination status of each employee, obtain acceptable proof of vaccination, maintain records of each employee's vaccination status, and maintain a roster of each employee's vaccination status, according to an OSHA ETS summary sheet.

Under the ETS, employers beginning Monday would be required to ensure that all employees not fully vaccinated wear face coverings at all times in all facilities.

Employers by Feb. 9 would also be required to ensure that all unvaccinated employees are tested weekly for COVID-19.

The potential ETS has been causing consternation and division within the workforce, steelworker officials say.

However, because U.S. Steel's Iron Range taconite mines are regulated by MSHA rather than OSHA, steelworker leaders at Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin filed cease and desist orders with U.S. Steel, affirming that the mines fall under MSHA authority, not OSHA.

USW officials said an agreement was reached Friday afternoon with United States Steel Corp.

“I think it was clear that the mines fall under MSHA and this was an OSHA ETS,” Emil Ramirez, USW District 11 director said. “I have to give credit to Steve Bonach at 1938 and Jake Friend at 2660 and their executive boards. I feel good for U.S. Steel taking that position.”

Friend, USW Local 2660 president at Keetac, said it was ultimately U.S. Steel's decision to follow existing MSHA regulations.

“It's good for some people and some people don't think it's a good thing,” Friend said. “It is what it is. A majority of the people vaccinated don't want to see anybody forced to do something they're not comfortable with and there's some people who think they should be able to tell you what to do.”

John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative, said the agreement is a win for union members at U.S. Steel's Iron Range taconite plants.

“Local 1938 and 2660 filed the cease and desist orders,” Arbogast said. “The only reason this is stopped is because the local union halls and members fought against it. Give them credit, because this is a big win for the union hall.”

Non-vaccinated workers at U.S. Steel facilities on the Iron Range still need to wear masks indoors.

“U.S. Steel will support all federal mandates where they are applicable,” U.S. Steel said in a statement. “We have not yet implemented the federal government's ETS requirements, so it would be premature to speculate about any such enforcement. We will continue to communicate with our employees about any policies, should they be put in place.”

Although iron ore mines fall under MSHA authority, steel mills fall under the purview of OSHA, Ramirez said.

As proposed, the ETS establishes vaccination and testing requirements for all employers with more than 100 workers.

What will happen at Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. Iron Range taconite plants remains to be seen.

MSHA holds regulatory authority at the Cleveland-Cliffs mines as well.

Cleveland-Cliffs did not return two emails for comment.

Chris Johnson, president of USW Local 2705 at Hibbing Taconite Co., said the local will file a cease and desist with Cleveland-Cliffs if the company moves to follow OSHA ETS policies.

“Our feeling here is we are governed by MSHA, not OSHA,” Johnson said. “How can you put an edict into place when MSHA is our safety governing body, not OSHA? So we would follow with a cease and desist if Cliffs follows suit.”

Jamie Winger, Local 6860 president at United Taconite and Dave Zasadn, president of Local 6115 at Minorca Mine, said their locals would also file a cease and desist order with Cleveland-Cliffs against an OSHA ETS if needed.

The Supreme Court on Friday also heard arguments on a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule, which generally requires vaccination of all healthcare workers at CMS-covered facilities in the United States.

A decision on the ETS could impact more than 100 million workers across the nation.

When the Supreme Court will render its decisions is uncertain.