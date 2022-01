Lerrone Richards Thinks a Caleb Plant Fight Makes Sense Next!. In his last battle, on December 18, 2021, Lerrone “Sniper the Boss” Richards (16-0, 3 KO’s) proved to himself that he was undoubtedly a top fighter on the world level. On that date, Richards took on and defeated Carlos Gongora by way of split decision. With the win, along with a surge of new confidence, Sniper took possession of the IBO super middleweight title. Owning both the experience and the hardware, Richards is all too happy with his current status in the game.

