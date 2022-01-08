ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

2 workers struck during attack at Tustin testing, vaccination site

By Jennifer McGraw, Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tzxq_0dg8dm7200

A man attacked workers at a mobile vaccination and testing site in Tustin on Dec. 30 and health care workers are worried that more altercations could occur in the future.

The alleged attacker, identified as 43-year-old Thomas Apollo, struck two workers, and he had to be restrained by multiple people before police arrived, said Alexander Rossel, CEO of Families Together of Orange County.

“We just said, ‘Please sir, calm down, put your mask on and we are just doing our jobs,’ and then suddenly he just started punching,” Rossel said.

Officers shocked Apollo with a stun gun before taking him to jail, Rossel said, though he was released on Dec. 31, 2021, jail records show.

“It can happen again. My staff is afraid,” Rossel said.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office expects to decide on potential charges, such as misdemeanor battery, for Apollo on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 10

Flippinout
2d ago

doesn’t surprise me. Ppl are nutjobs these days. I carry a taser at all times… you can’t reason with anti vaxxers and conspiracy theorists. duh

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

2 teens wounded in Long Beach drive-by shooting: Police

Two teens were taken to local hospitals after they were shot in a drive-by shooting in Long Beach Sunday morning, police said. The Long Beach Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of East 14th Street at about 6:35 a.m., LBPD spokesperson Brandon Fahey said in an email. Police found a […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Rialto police fatally shoot man armed with ‘large bloody knife’

Rialto Police Department officers shot and killed a blood-covered man who charged them with a knife Sunday afternoon, police said. Police received calls about a man “armed with a knife and whose hands were covered in blood” at about 1:10 p.m., police said in a release. Officers found the man in the 100 block of […]
RIALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tustin, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Tustin, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Plane hit by train after it crashes in Pacoima

A pilot was hospitalized after their plane crashed in Pacoima on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m., involved a “small single engine airplane,” which was damaged when it landed on the Metrolink Antelope Valley line train tracks near Whiteman Airport, the LAFD said in a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Doctors race to save survivors of New York City’s deadliest fire in 3 decades

Doctors raced Monday to save survivors of New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades as authorities began investigating how thick smoke could billow through a high-rise, trapping many families inside and killing 17 people, including eight children. Dozens of people were hospitalized, including several in critical condition, after Sunday’s fire in the Bronx. Mayor Eric […]
BRONX, NY
KTLA

Ventura police seek driver in hit-and-run that left man dead

The Ventura Police Department is looking for the driver of a car that fatally struck a pedestrian Friday morning. The victim, a man whose name and age have not been released, was found unresponsive in the eastbound lane of Harbor Boulevard between Sanjon Road and Vista Del Mar Drive shortly after 5 a.m., police said […]
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

1 dead after car crashes into San Pedro home

One person is dead after a car crashed into a house in San Pedro Friday night. The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 26th Street, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department. A sedan was moving at a high rate of speed on Kerckhoff Avenue […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
KTLA

19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire

A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke Sunday morning, killing 19 people including nine children in New York City’s deadliest blaze in three decades. Trapped residents broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels under doors as smoke rose from a lower-floor apartment where the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

Pursuit ends with crash in Bell

A car being pursued by police crashed near Otis and Bell avenues in Bell, and at least one occupant has surrendered to police. The pursuit began before 11 p.m. and traveled through Boyle Heights and Vernon before ending with the collision in Bell. The white SUV being chased by police appeared to clip another vehicle, […]
BELL, CA
KTLA

2 mountain bikers airlifted after crashing in San Clemente

Two injured mountain bikers were airlifted from a San Clemente trail after crashing on Friday afternoon. The two men were riding their mountain bikes on a single track when they crashed, Orange County Fire Authority Fire Capt. Greg Barta said. The pair were on a steep trail called 6 Kids No Brains when the collision […]
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KTLA

Bay Area rancher dies after apparent bull attack

A bull apparently killed a Northern California rancher and then was shot dead when it threatened first responders, authorities said. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon in rural Contra Costa County, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. A report of an unresponsive rancher lying in a field drew sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and an animal control officer to the scene, […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

5 charged in smash-and-grab robberies in San Bernardino County

Five people described as Los Angeles County gang members or associates have been charged in connection with smash-and-grab robberies at San Bernardino County jewelry stories, officials announced Friday. Jahaad Crawford, 30, Dalon Laflora, 29, Gerald Francis Kay, 30 and Jonathan Ivory Williamson, 36, were arrested Dec. 30 on suspicion of a robbery at an Upland […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy