2 workers struck during attack at Tustin testing, vaccination site

A man attacked workers at a mobile vaccination and testing site in Tustin on Dec. 30 and health care workers are worried that more altercations could occur in the future.

The alleged attacker, identified as 43-year-old Thomas Apollo, struck two workers, and he had to be restrained by multiple people before police arrived, said Alexander Rossel, CEO of Families Together of Orange County.

“We just said, ‘Please sir, calm down, put your mask on and we are just doing our jobs,’ and then suddenly he just started punching,” Rossel said.

Officers shocked Apollo with a stun gun before taking him to jail, Rossel said, though he was released on Dec. 31, 2021, jail records show.

“It can happen again. My staff is afraid,” Rossel said.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office expects to decide on potential charges, such as misdemeanor battery, for Apollo on Monday.

