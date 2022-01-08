Congratulations Panthers!

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams began conference play on a rough note by getting swept at home by Siloam Springs. The Lady Bombers began the evening by falling to the Lady Panthers 40-36. Siloam Springs led for much of the first half, but Mountain Home went into the locker room up four at the break. The Lady Bombers were up 25-18 in the third quarter, but the Lady Panthers then went on a run of 17 consecutive points, extending into the final period. Mountain Home made a comeback in part due to Parker Huskey hitting three three-pointers to make it a one-possession game. With nine seconds left, Siloam Springs’ Brooke Smith went to the free throw line and missed the front end of a one-and-one, and the Lady Bombers got the rebound trailing by two. However, the Lady Panthers quickly got a steal, and Smith went the other way for a layup to put the game out of reach.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO