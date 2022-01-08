ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Congratulations Panthers!

KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto (let to right): Eighth grade maid Kamryn Mason, freshman maid Addison Decker, junior maid Aimee Devore, senior...

www.ktlo.com

Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders sends message after landing another top recruit

Deion Sanders sent a clear message to the rest of the college football world after bringing another top recruit to Jackson State. Kevin Coleman Jr., a four-star recruit considered one of the top ten wide receivers in the 2022 class, announced during Saturday’s All-American Game that he was committing to play for Sanders at Jackson State. Coleman Jr. also had interest from blue-blood programs such as Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Performance On Sunday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper. Campbell has been dialing up all sorts of tricks against the Packers and it’s resulted in his team being up by two scores in the second half. Here’s one of the trick...
NFL
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

49ers Get Crushing News Before Kickoff Against Rams

The San Francisco 49ers have received some pretty crushing injury news prior to kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in football this season, is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the divisional rival. The All-Pro left tackle was listed as questionable...
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLO

Friday basketball scores include mixed results for area teams in tournaments

The Gainesville girls were eliminated from the Sparta Lady Trojan Tournament on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs fell to Greenwood 55-28. Three area high school basketball teams competed in the semifinals of the George Kell Classic on Friday. On the girls’ side, Salem fell to Marmaduke 49-29, and Melbourne defeated Valley View 65-41. Melbourne’s boys edged out Rivercrest 58-57.
EDUCATION
MIX 107.9

Panthers’ Season Ends With Blowout Loss In Tampa

TAMPA – The Carolina Panthers’ seventh straight defeat put the finishing stamp on a disappointing 2021-22 season as they fell 41-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As has been their custom, the Panthers scored in the first quarter while still in their opening-game script. Sam Darnold capped a 14-play, 75 yard drive with a two-yard […]
NFL
FOX8 News

Panthers end painful season with 7th straight loss in 41-17 thrashing by Bucs

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers’ season came to an unceremonious close with a 41-17 thrashing by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. With the win, Tampa Bay (13-4) clinched the NFC South divisional title. The Panthers (5-12) had already been eliminated from the playoffs and finish the […]
NFL
Austin American-Statesman

Faces off the Field: Malik Morris, junior guard, McNeil

When you were growing up, was basketball your only game, or did you try other sports?. Basketball has been my main sport since I was 5. I played some flag football in my middle school in California. I wanted to play tackle, but my parents would never let me. At the time it upset me, but now I understand that it was just for my safety.
MCNEIL, TX
sent-trib.com

Jicha named Student of the Month at BGHS

The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have selected Jacob Jicha is the December 2021 Student of the Month. Jicha is a senior and will graduate on May 29. He is the son of Eric and Megan Jicha. Jicha’s school honors and activities include membership in the...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State adds home game against IUPUI on January 18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team has added a home game against Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis on Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. The game will be included for season ticket holders and more information will sent by the ticket office via email. Tickets will go on sale to the general public […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KTLO

MHHS gets swept by Siloam Springs in conference openers

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams began conference play on a rough note by getting swept at home by Siloam Springs. The Lady Bombers began the evening by falling to the Lady Panthers 40-36. Siloam Springs led for much of the first half, but Mountain Home went into the locker room up four at the break. The Lady Bombers were up 25-18 in the third quarter, but the Lady Panthers then went on a run of 17 consecutive points, extending into the final period. Mountain Home made a comeback in part due to Parker Huskey hitting three three-pointers to make it a one-possession game. With nine seconds left, Siloam Springs’ Brooke Smith went to the free throw line and missed the front end of a one-and-one, and the Lady Bombers got the rebound trailing by two. However, the Lady Panthers quickly got a steal, and Smith went the other way for a layup to put the game out of reach.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

