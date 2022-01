I used to describe myself as a life-long conservative Republican. I do so no longer. In fact, I became a far more independent political thinker during the thankfully shortened reign of Donald J. Trump. Tragically, my former party is today led by those who favor pale skin over people of color, and those who prefer Christianity over other religious choices, or none. Any number of individual Republicans may not be racist, but the party’s policies undoubtedly are. Any number of Republicans may not be hard-core Christian evangelicals, but the party prostrates itself before their altar.

