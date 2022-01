ELK GROVE, Calif. — New COVID-19 infections and case rates in Sacramento County are higher than they’ve been at any other time in the pandemic. The zip code seeing the highest number of infections is 95624, which includes most neighborhood east of Highway 99 and south of Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove. This zip code has seen just under 800 new infections in the past month.

