How my grandpa's overalls became an unlikely style hero

In January 2020, Public Clothing Company acquired Derek Lam 10 Crosby, while installing Lam as the chief creative officer to the new business. “It’s been a really wonderful partnership because they’ve been able to invest a lot in the brand, in the right areas. They’ve been a great partnership with production, sourcing and overall support and marketing of the brand,” Shawn Reddy, vice president of design, told WWD. “10 C has been a special corner in contemporary American sportswear — it has that designer sensibility from Derek’s mainline, in a more approachable way. We’re able to continue to evolve that…the biggest part of the acquisition was keeping the brand’s integrity.”
