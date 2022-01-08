How my grandpa's overalls became an unlikely style hero

Now that 2022 is officially in motion, it’s time to kick off the new year with some new fits. Although many brands pause on dropping products during the holidays, there are still a number of great releases to shop from this week. The New York City- based streetwear brand Irak has just released a new range of products that pay tribute to graffiti icons like Sace. Levi’s has collaborated with Beams on a “Super-Wide” collection of denim goods. Luxury brands like Balenciaga have already released their “Year of the Tiger” capsules for the upcoming Lunar New Year. Meanwhile, Gucci has just released its second installment of its hyped collaboration with The North Face, which is set to hit pop-ups this month.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO