MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State Racers scored a 74-69 victory over the SIUE Cougars at the First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois Saturday afternoon. The Racers (12-2) moved to 2-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference as they played their first game since Dec. 30. The Racers begin a stretch of six games in two weeks Thursday when they welcome the Tennessee State Tigers to the CFSB Center for a women’s and men’s doubleheader at 5 p.m./7p.m.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO