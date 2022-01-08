Supporters of Black Hills Mining Museum seek new space

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Officials from the state of Virginia and the city of Richmond have tentatively decided the future of their now mostly relocated Confederate monuments. The officials on Thursday announced a proposal to transfer ownership to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. Included in the transfer would be an enormous statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that was removed earlier this year, along with the 40-foot-tall pedestal that held it. Pedestal removal work at the site is still underway. Under the plan, the Black History Museum would work with officials at The Valentine museum in Richmond and the local community to determine the memorials’ fates. The plan is subject to City Council approval.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO