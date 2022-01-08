Supporters of Black Hills Mining Museum seek new space

The New Jersey State Museum will present “Posing Beauty in African American Culture,” a touring exhibition opening January 29, 2022. The exhibition explores the contested ways in which African and African American beauty have been represented in historical and contemporary contexts. Throughout the Western history of art and image-making, the relationship between beauty and art has become increasingly complex within contemporary art and popular culture. The exhibition, organized by the Department of Photography & Imaging at New York University, Tisch School of the Arts and curated by Deborah Willis, PhD, University Professor and Chair of the Department, will be presented on the Museum’s main first floor gallery through May 22, 2022.
