SAN DIEGO — COVID infections are spreading faster than ever due to the more contagious omicron variant which is overwhelming emergency rooms across San Diego. "It’s a pretty desperate situation right now in emergency rooms of many of the hospitals," said Jeff Behm, managing director of Falck San Diego, the city’s emergency services contractor. "Our volume alone since Christmas has gone up 30%. We associate that with COVID. People are getting sick and going to hospital and calling 911."

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO