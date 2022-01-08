ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enhancing crop growth with humic compounds

By Hoorman Soil Health Services
Crescent-News
 2 days ago

Humic compounds are organic (carbon) compounds in soil organic matter that enhance plant growth. Humic compounds are composed of fulvic acids and humic acids (highly decomposed SOM) and include many different compounds. Adding humic compounds to your fertilizer may increase crop yields 22% for soybeans, 16%-53% for corn, and 21%-180% for...

www.crescent-news.com

