SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council will not take a vote to overturn the mask mandate ordered Friday by Dr. Angela Dunn. "Instead of looking out for our fellow man, we have made this so incredibly political, divisive and uncivil. The ability to plan, discuss and work together no longer exists. Any one of these challenges, we, as an intelligent and creative society, could solve," Councilwoman Laurie Stringham, chairwoman of the County Council, said in a news release late Sunday.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO