U.S. Politics

OPEN FORUM: Fanatics lie to us and themselves

By HERMAN LENZ Sumner
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 2 days ago

I’ve found too many Trump fanatics and radical religious extremists (R.R.E.’s) to be “blockheaded” and deny the “truth, reality, and evidence” when it’s all put under their noses. They keep denying that attack on the Nation’s Capitol on 6 Jan. 21 was “VIOLENT” even though it killed some people and did...

Washington Post

Biden finally says what needs to be said about the ‘big lie’

On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Joe Biden gave what might wind up being the most important speech of his career. That’s not only because it took on the central problem of his presidency — the ongoing attack on American democracy and Donald Trump’s role in it — but also because Biden was more clear and emphatic on this subject than he has ever been before.
Vice

QAnon Shaman Celebrated Jan. 6 in Prison With a Wild New Conspiracy Theory

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. A year after one of the worst attacks on democracy the nation has seen since the Civil War, the QAnon community marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection by celebrating the “peaceful patriots” who stormed the Capitol, calling for “generals” to run the country, and spreading even more outrageous conspiracies about “breakaway civilizations” living underground.
buzzfeednews.com

Biden And Harris Issued A Dire Warning: Democracy Is In Danger And Political Violence Is A Threat One Year After The Jan. 6 Attack

One year after former president Donald Trump's supporters tried to overturn an election, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a dire warning at the scene of the attack: The threat to democracy and the potential for political violence continues, driven by new, Republican-led voter restrictions across the country.
The Atlantic

What Gang-Backed Government Could Do to America

In the year since a mob invaded the Capitol, the trend lines for political violence in the United States have worsened. According to a new poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland, about one in three Americans believes that violence against the government is sometimes justified. But even more disturbing than the hardening of attitudes is the governing pattern coalescing—like an array of magnets pulling one another near—in pockets of the country. In some localities, conservative politicians and law-enforcement officials are melding with armed vigilantes who have similar politics. In Grand Traverse County, Michigan, last January, a citizen asked local officials at a virtual public meeting to denounce the Proud Boys, a right-wing gang that took part in the Capitol riot and had previously introduced a local gun-rights resolution. Instead of disavowing the group, the county commission’s vice chair stepped off-screen and returned brandishing his rifle. Closer to Michigan’s capital, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf made news in August by speaking approvingly of militias and claiming the power to recruit posses to “suppress rioting.”
Miami Herald

Jan. 6 rioters do not love America. They hate — and fear — the America we’re becoming | Opinion

It was an act of country love. This is what we have repeatedly been told about the insurrection at the Capitol, one year ago this week. The claim began, as brazen lies so often seem to, with Donald Trump. “These are the things and events that happen,” he said, “when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”
Newsweek

The Myth of January 6 | Opinion

Rather than attempt a correction, a myth has been fabricated—a day of infamy that has to be magnified in importance by twisting and contorting facts into a gun pointed at the heads of millions of Americans.
