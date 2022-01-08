ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Schmidt leads the charge as Lady Titans take care of business over G-Vikes

By David Greenberg
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Lady Titans won a key NIC-10 battle Friday night defeating Guilford 60-46.

Boylan improved to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in the conference. Guilford slips a half game behind the Titans in the conference at 6-2. The Vikings are 12-5 overall.

Maggie Schmidt led Boylan’s fastbreak attack with 24 points. Lilly Esparza scored 18 points. Guilford was led by a 17-point effort from Lindsey Knuth.

