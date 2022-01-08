Rockford area basketball scores for Friday, January 7
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, January 7 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39. Each show is rebroadcast Sunday at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.
NIC-10 BOYS SCORES
Harlem 57 Belvidere North 50
Guilford 58 Boylan 50
Hononegah 76 Belvidere 37
Freeport at East postponed
NIC-10 BOYS STANDINGS (Through Friday)
Auburn (7-0, 13-3)
Guilford (7-1, 10-6)
Boylan (5-2, 11-4)
East (5-2, 11-4)
Hononegah (4-4, 9-5)
Harlem (3-5, 6-11)
Belvidere North (2-4, 8-9)
Jefferson (1-6, 4-12)
Belvidere (0-5, 2-11)
BIG NORTHERN BOYS SCORES
Rockford Lutheran 71 Oregon 24 (Crusaders’ 26th consecutive BNC win)
Byron 54 North Boone 39
Rockford Christian 78 Stillman Valley 54
Winnebago 46 Dixon 40
AREA BOYS SCORES
Rochelle 62 DeKalb 53
Kaneland 46 Sycamore 28
NIC-10 GIRLS SCORES
Boylan 60 Guilford 46 (Schmidt 24 points, Esparza 18 points, Lady Titans now 11-3, 6-1)
East 55 Freeport 35
Belvidere North at Harlem postponed
AREA GIRLS SCORES
AFC 43 Fulton 27
Pecatonica 34 Durand 23
Orangeville 38 Aquin 33
Polo 44 Forreston 24
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0