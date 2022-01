‘Jackass’ star Johnny Knoxville has officially qualified for the men's Royal Rumble match. Knoxville appeared on tonight’s SmackDown, running into Sami Zayn. He told Zayn that he was looking for management so he could enter this year’s Royal Rumble. Zayn said Knoxville needed ability to get a spot, and told Knoxville he didn’t deserve to be in the match. After Rick Boogs defeated Zayn in a match, Knoxville came out and dumped Zayn over the top rope. The ring announcer then declared that Knoxville has qualified for the Rumble match as a result.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO