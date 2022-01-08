ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tickets available for Symphony Pops Concert

hccommunityjournal.com
 2 days ago

Seats in all price levels are available for the Symphony of the Hills Pops Concert “Outlaws and Heroes: new frontiers,” on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m., at the Cailloux Theater. The Pops concert always brings in the season’s biggest audience, according to Dr. Eugene Dowdy,...

www.hccommunityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

Cellist Nathan Chan to be featured soloist at Cascade Symphony Orchestra’s Jan. 10 concert

Classical cellist Nathan Chan will be the featured soloist when the Cascade Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of maestro Michael Miropolsky, performs its next concert — “From the New World” – on Monday, Jan. 10. The concert will feature the musical works of Russian composers Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, as well as Czech composer Antonin Dvorak.
EDMONDS, WA
Murfreesboro Post

Nashville Symphony's 'Let Freedom Sing' concert returns in January

Sounds paying homage to the struggle to attain the American ideal of freedom will resound inside the Schermerhorn in mid-January. At 7 p.m. Jan. 16, the Nashville Symphony will host its 28th annual “Let Freedom Sing” concert at Schermerhorn Symphony Center for any and all who wish to see it.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron Symphony Orchestra reschedules upcoming concerts

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Out of an abundance of caution, the Akron Symphony Orchestra announced today their decision to reschedule upcoming concerts, including Baroque Virtuosos and Gospel Meets Symphony. Baroque Virtuosos, originally scheduled for January 15 at E.J. Thomas Hall, will now take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 8 p.m. in the same […]
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Copland
Person
Billy The Kid
Person
Billy West
Beacon

Firelands Symphony Orchestra’s Patriotic Pops Concert honors Tuskegee Airman Harold Brown

SANDUSKY – The Firelands Symphony Orchestra presents the second concert of their 2021-2022 season, “Portraits of American Heroism,” a patriotic pops concert honoring all Veterans and Active Military, with special recognition of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, featuring Lt. Col. Harold Brown, 96, of Port Clinton’s Catawba Peninsula,, one of the last of the remaining war heroes.
PORT CLINTON, OH
mooresvilletribune.com

Free live streamed concert planned

Music at St. Alban’s will live stream a concert entitled “Voilá Viola” at 3 p.m. Jan. 16 by the highly acclaimed Duo Amabile. Performing on piano and viola, Katya and Matvey Lapin will present compositions by J.S. Bach, Robert Fuchs and Franz Schubert. Having previously appeared at St. Alban’s, Duo Amabile agreed to replace the Vivaldi Project string trio, who decided not to travel at this time. Because of the COVID surge, this concert will have no live audience, but will be streamed live at no charge. Originally from Russia, the Lapins, described as a “sought-after, charismatic, and passionate ensemble,” pursue an international career from their base in Cary. Each has an outstanding résumé of performances in various contexts in this country and abroad. The couple frequently serves as faculty artists at the Ameropa International Summer Festival and Masterclasses in Prague.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#The Pops Concert#Happy State Bank
spokanepublicradio.org

Familiar face to lead Spokane Symphony New Year's Eve concert

Many New Year’s Eve gatherings have been cancelled for safety reasons, but the Spokane Symphony is carrying on with its annual year-end concert. It will be conducted, unexpectedly, by a familiar figure. Last year’s performance of Beethoven’s Ninth was cancelled because of Covid. This year, conductor James Lowe is...
SPOKANE, WA
hometownstations.com

Symphony brings Beatles music alive during New Year's Eve concert

The Lima Symphony Orchestra brings the music of the fab four alive, to help people say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in 2022. After taking last year off because of the pandemic, the symphony brought back their New Year’s Eve Pop’s concert. Joining them on stage was the Classical Music Tour to perform some classic Beatles tunes. The New Year’s Eve concert is the mid-point for the Symphony’s season, and what has made this year different from last year was one key ingredient, a live audience.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
New Britain Herald

Symphony's holiday concert sees low attendance due to covid

NEW BRITAIN – A small crowd enjoyed the sounds of the season inside South Church Sunday evening. The New Britain Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet and Pipe Organ Concert drew about 40 attendees. NBSO Personnel Manager and Tuba Principal Walter Gibson called them “very brave” for coming out to the show while covid-19 infection rates have recently risen rapidly.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
wkgc.org

Panama City Symphony Orchestra hosts “French Impressions” Concert

The Panama City Symphony Orchestra hosts “French Impressions,” a classic Claude Debussy impressionism concert on Saturday, January 15th at 7:30PM. The concert will feature pieces such as Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and many others within the Claude Debussy collection. “French Impressions” will be located at...
PANAMA CITY, FL
sltablet.com

Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra – January Concerts Celebrating “Somewhere In Time” With Exciting New January 2022 Performances!

The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will begin their interrupted 16th Season on Thursday and Friday, January 20 and 21. After a long Covid break and continuing challenges, they will start with a smaller group of professional musicians and their repertoire will include Mendelssohn’s “Mid-Summer Night’s Dream”, “Badinerie” by Bach, “Intermezzo” from Cavalleria Rusticana by Mascagni, “Valse” by Shostakovich, “The Blue Danube” by Strauss, pieces by Leroy Anderson such as “Blue Tango” and “Belle of the Ball”, “Somewhere in Time” from the movie, “Pavane” by Faure, some Czardas pieces etc. It will be a beautiful concert event.
CLERMONT, FL
ourquadcities.com

Clinton Symphony annual chamber music concert is Sunday, Jan. 16

Musicians of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform in some smaller groups on Sunday, Jan. 16, for the Symphony’s annual concert of chamber music. The performance is at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Avenue South in Clinton. Included in the program is a piece written by...
CLINTON, IA
The Palm Beach Post

Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Detroit Symphony Orchestra cancel concerts

The omicron variant’s rapid rise is canceling and altering the area’s cultural season, as several arts organizations demonstrated Friday.  A concert by the SPA Trio — soprano Susanna Phillips, violist Paul Neubauer and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott — scheduled for Thursday at the Norton Museum of Art has been postponed, the Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach said earlier this...
PALM BEACH, FL
theelectricgf.com

Jan. 15 symphony concert highlights French Horn player

The Great Falls Symphony continues its 63rd season on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Theater, with Fanfare, featuring Leelanee Sterrett on French Horn as she performs Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 1. For tickets, contact the Mansfield Box Office at 406-455-8514, or visit gfsymphony.org. Be sure to...
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy