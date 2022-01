Season 1 episode 9 is set to arrive on Showtime this weekend and moving forward, things are gonna get strange. That’s especially the case for one Angela Bishop. What’s going on here with Iron Lake’s resident Chief of Police? Let’s just say that she’s in a pretty uncomfortable position for the time being. At the end of this past episode, we saw her in a situation where she was starting to piece together that Dexter Morgan was the Bay Harbor Butcher. Yet, she can’t have him know that and for now, she needs to continue to put on this façade of still being his girlfriend. (Granted, he’s hidden enough stuff from her where she’d be totally justified breaking up with him.)

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO