There's only one word that can suitably describe how fans are going to feel while watching the Blossom reunion in the season 2 premiere of Call Me Kat -- Whoa!. Mayim Bialik, Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov sat down with ET's Matt Cohen to talk about the highly anticipated reunion slated to air Jan. 9 on Fox following the NFL doubleheader. The cast from the popular 1990s sitcom opened up about their on-camera chemistry, continually being asked when the Blossom reboot's finally happening and how excited they are about jumping at the opportunity to make it happen.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO