Actress Suzanne Somers was being interviewed live on the air when she heard tragic news: her friend Bob Saget passed away. “I would appear on his show from time to time, because right next door at Warner Bros. was my set for ‘Step By Step,’ where I starred with Patrick Duffy,” Somers said on Studio 10. “We would go over to the ‘Full House’ set, and it was kind of this wonderful thing that was going on at Warner Bros. at that time. I can’t believe it. He’s so young. That’s just … I’m so, so, so sorry. He was a great guy. Really nice.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO