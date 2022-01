PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brrr. The cold has moved back in overnight and most of the week is going to see temperatures on the cold side. Over the next week, I only have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, with the average daily temperature above normal. The coldest weather will be in place over the next 24 hours with Tuesday morning lows bottoming out in single digits. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Not only is today going to be cold with the temperature, but wind speeds won’t make things feel much better. Wind chills will hit double digits this afternoon. Morning wind chills will be down in...

