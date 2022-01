Editor's note: This story originally ran in May 2021. I am bad at seeing otters. Or they are good at avoiding me. Or maybe both. Although they are sometimes spotted at Lassen Volcanic National Park’s Manzanita Lake, my hike there last summer was fruitless. And on a Lost Coast trek shortly thereafter, a fellow hiker spotted one by the Punta Gorda Lighthouse, but it scrambled into some coastal vegetation and out of my life forever.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO