Tesla on Monday said it has signed its first US supply deal for nickel, tapping Talon Metals Corp’s Tamarack mine project in Minnesota. Under the terms of the deal, which Talon (TSX:TLO) said came after “extensive and detailed” due diligence and “lengthy negotiations,” Tesla will buy 75,000 tonnes (165 million pounds) of nickel over six years, with an option to increase the delivered tonnage.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO