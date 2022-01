Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland (back) is expected to play Monday versus the Sacramento Kings, reports Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Garland is dealing with a sore back after injuring it late in Sunday's loss to the Golden State Warriors. Fedor indicated Garland could still wind up being held out if his back acts up, but for now, the expectation is he will be in the lineup. Garland was held to nine points on 3-of-12 shooting in the first leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO