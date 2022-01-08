ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ORANGE GAME DAY: Syracuse takes on Wake Forest (preview, media & info)

Syracuse (7-7 overall, 1-2 ACC) closes out its stretch in the south against Wake Forest (12-3 overall, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. Tip time is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in LJVM Coliseum.

Saturday’s contest will be the 11th Syracuse-Wake Forest pairing. Syracuse has lost only one of the 10 games so far. The Orange are on a four-game winning streak in games with Wake Forest. The most recent encounter went to the Orange, 75-73, in February of 2020.

  • ORANGE SET FOR DEMON DEACONS DUEL (Cuse.com)
  • Opponent Preview: What to know about Wake Forest (DailyOrange.com)
  • Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more (NunesMagician.com)
  • Beat writers split on whether SU can snap losing streak against Wake Forest (DailyOrange.com)

MEDIA:

