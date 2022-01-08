ORANGE GAME DAY: Syracuse takes on Wake Forest (preview, media & info)

Syracuse (7-7 overall, 1-2 ACC) closes out its stretch in the south against Wake Forest (12-3 overall, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. Tip time is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in LJVM Coliseum.

Saturday’s contest will be the 11th Syracuse-Wake Forest pairing. Syracuse has lost only one of the 10 games so far. The Orange are on a four-game winning streak in games with Wake Forest. The most recent encounter went to the Orange, 75-73, in February of 2020.

ORANGE SET FOR DEMON DEACONS DUEL (Cuse.com)

Opponent Preview: What to know about Wake Forest (DailyOrange.com)

Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more (NunesMagician.com)

Beat writers split on whether SU can snap losing streak against Wake Forest (DailyOrange.com)

MEDIA:

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).