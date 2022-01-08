Thunder waive Miye Oni

Draymond Green is more than ready for Klay Thompson’s return. He tweeted how excited he was that Thompson is back as it’s only going to make Golden State more dangerous. Thompson is expected to return on Sunday for the Warriors against the Cavaliers after being out for more than two years. He suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and then tore his Achilles in November of 2020.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO