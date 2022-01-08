Thunder waive Miye Oni

Tonight, Klay Thompson officially returns to the NBA hardwood for the first time since 2019. It’s a huge game for the Golden State Warriors, who will get one of the game’s best shooters back in their lineup as they shoot for a championship. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center.
The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
The Lakers seem to have found a formula that is working out for them. By going small, they've very subtly ended up with a younger and often faster-paced lineup on a nightly basis. The transition to center for LeBron James has been one of the most beneficial moves. James is...
Kyrie Irving has come back to the Brooklyn Nets… kind of. The team welcomed back Irving on a “part-time” basis due to New York’s mandate on unvaccinated employees. As such, Kyrie was nowhere to be seen during the Nets’ clash against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
I think it’s no secret that Ja Morant has hops for days. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard built his career off of his insane athleticism and crazy dunks. We’ve seen him completely obliterate the poor fools who tried to challenge him above the rim. Just ask Kevin Love.
Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has taken the NBA by storm this year. One of the NBA's better paint scorers, Morant has made headlines for his thunderous finishes at the rim, as well as his clutch heroics for the Grizzlies, who sit at 26-14, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.
Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night where they faced the Indiana Pacers that took place in the Gainbride Fieldhouse located at Indianapolis. Kyrie who was absent since the beginning of the season has been called back by the franchise as a “part-time”n following the upcoming road games of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Nets guard played his very first game against the Pacers where he recorded 22 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists giving a big -boost to the teams starting line-up.
DeMarcus Cousins may have a new team very soon. Cousins was let go by the Milwaukee Bucks during the week. But he has already talked with some other teams and could end up signing with the Denver Nuggets. Marc J. Spears reported Saturday that Cousins is set to meet with...
Ja Morant is one of six Memphis Grizzlies players who will miss Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Morant is out due to left thigh soreness. It will be his first missed game since returning from a left knee sprain injury on Dec. 20 versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Draymond Green is more than ready for Klay Thompson’s return. He tweeted how excited he was that Thompson is back as it’s only going to make Golden State more dangerous. Thompson is expected to return on Sunday for the Warriors against the Cavaliers after being out for more than two years. He suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and then tore his Achilles in November of 2020.
Kendrick Perkins has become quite the outspoken talking head on ESPN in recent years, and his scorching takes have caught the eyes of many. He has beefed with current NBA players in recent times as well, and his latest comments regarding the Boston Celtics have led to some more drama in the NBA world.
Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
The NBA has been pounded by a resurgence in Covid cases lately, and it can be hard to keep up with all the players who have currently been entered into the league's health and safety protocols, as well as any games that have been canceled as a result of this.
