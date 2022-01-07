Pelicans Waive Gary Clark

Shaquille O'Neal's kids are following in their father's footsteps, aiming to have a professional career in basketball. The Los Angeles Lakers legend left a huge legacy in the league and his children are trying to carry it in the next years. Besides Shareef O'Neal playing for Shaq's alma mater Louisiana...
The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
Tonight, Klay Thompson officially returns to the NBA hardwood for the first time since 2019. It’s a huge game for the Golden State Warriors, who will get one of the game’s best shooters back in their lineup as they shoot for a championship. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center.
The 2021-22 NBA season has been crazy this far. With the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers struggling, changes may be near. Could the two teams actually come together on a massive blockbuster trade that would swap Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons?. Let’s get the games out of the way....
Kendrick Perkins has become quite the outspoken talking head on ESPN in recent years, and his scorching takes have caught the eyes of many. He has beefed with current NBA players in recent times as well, and his latest comments regarding the Boston Celtics have led to some more drama in the NBA world.
There are a lot of teams in the league that could make changes to their roster at or ahead of the trade deadline. The Indiana Pacers, the Boston Celtics, and the Philadelphia 76ers are all teams that need to change some things up to achieve success. Perhaps they could help one another.
NBA Trade Rumors: The Atlanta Hawks are likely to trade Cam Reddish at the trade deadline. Even though the Atlanta Hawks have been one of the more disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference, there’s still hope that this team can make a move up the standings during the second half of the season.
Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson might have less time to entertain his fan base via live broadcasts on social media in the near future. As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson is expected to return to the Warriors' starting rotation against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion spent the past two years sidelined recovering from a torn left ACL and right Achilles tear.
Following his historic first-quarter performance this past week, Lance Stephenson has reported earned some staying power in Indiana. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Indiana Pacers are expected to keep Stephenson for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The veteran wing currently has just one day left on his initial hardship deal with the franchise.
A couple of weeks ago, LeBron James was somehow linked with a move back to Cleveland seeing how well the Cavaliers are playing this 2021/22 NBA season. The Cavs are shocking the world when nobody expected little to nothing from them, climbing positions in the Eastern Conference. Right now, they rank 6th, avoiding the play-in tournament positions.
Comments / 0