How to Lighten Denim for the Coolest DIY Jeans

On the quest for lighter hair, it can be tempting to use at-home dyeing kits and products that contain bleach. But according to Fekkai colorist Kelly Noonan, who spoke to Elite Daily for this article, the best hair-lightening products for at-home use should not contain bleach. “Everyone has a different texture, tone, and history with their hair. Bleaching without the expert knowledge of how those factors affect the lightening process puts people at risk for uneven and undesirable tones at best, and severe damage and breakage at worst.” She warns that especially if your hair has been previously colored, you’re going to want to avoid lightening your hair by yourself, even if you’re just using a semi-permanent or temporary dye.

