ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

How to Lighten Denim for the Coolest DIY Jeans

By Cheryl S. Grant
Byrdie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeans are not only popular, but they're also very versatile, making them a must-have item in your closet. While modern denim is available in many styles and colors, its original iteration was created more for functionality than for a fashion statement. A popular look is the darker wash denim...

www.byrdie.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes the Case for Socks and Sandals with Sporty Leggings and a Button-Up Sweater

Lori Harvey gave athleisure a twist this week with one of the most controversial shoe pairings ever: wearing socks with sandals. The model strolled in Los Angeles wearing black leggings and a black button-up sweater. The comfortable pieces were paired with angular sunglasses and gold hoop earrings, as well as several thin rings. Harvey finished her look with a printed shoulder bag, reminiscent of the early 2000s and following Y2K aesthetics that have taken the fashion world by storm. When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Yeezy slides. The brown style featured thick toe straps, as well as ridged soles for additional...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Levi's and BEAMS Unveils Super Wide Denim Jacket and Jeans

Following their 2019 “The Inside Out” and “Half & Half” collections, Levi’s and BEAMS took to Instagram to announce their third collaborative collection — “Super Wide.”. True to the name, the new line reinterprets Levi’s “501® XX” denim jeans known as the “first...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Diy#Denim#Clorox#Rit Dye
thethreetomatoes.com

How to Buy Jeans That Flatter Your Body

Shopping for jeans can be exhausting, defeating, and anything but fun. It’s no wonder that women find it easier to throw on a pair of black semi-workout leggings and call it a day. But, and I’ll talk about the butt soon, leggings are in some ways our enemy, and here’s why.
APPAREL
Byrdie

7 Intentional Ways to Style Puffer Coats This Winter

Living in New York, there comes a day each winter when it becomes too cold to wear any coat other than a puffer. I love my fall coats: A quilted shell and a plaid overcoat, both which I leave unbuttoned to reveal my outfit underneath. I love to walk—even in winter—but suddenly it gets too cold to wear anything other than a down shield against the frigid air.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Byrdie

The 22 Best High-Rise Jeans That Are More Than Just Trendy

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Ah, jeans. We’ve all had a love-hate relationship with them—especially when having to shop high and low for the perfect...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Frame Deconstructs Denim in New Collection

Mastering the rules of design before breaking them is the backbone of fashion, and Frame’s latest program lives up to the challenge. The premium denim brand recently bowed Atelier of Denim, a line of richly hued deconstructed styles that brings an artisanal hand-crafted feel to Frame’s denim collection. With interesting and intricate seaming, flattering arched and curved seams and exposed interior construction details, the pieces are designed to be a unique and fresh addition to Frame’s expansive range of clean washes and everyday staples. Frame’s deconstructed theme echoes recent trends seen in runway collections. For Spring/Summer 2022, Versace presented mixed-media denim and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Byrdie

Should You Wash New Clothing Before Wearing It? Experts Say Yes

A glittering element of stepping into a golden, empowered adulthood entails honoring yourself with a closet full of elevated, timeless essentials—the perfect white T-shirt, gorgeous cashmere galore, heeled boots, trousers that will turn heads at every meeting, a great blazer, silk date night dresses, a few amazing skirts, striped Breton shirts, and a few unique vintage pieces.
APPAREL
petapixel.com

How to Make a DIY Softbox for Free

Almost anything can be used as a light modifier. As long as it interacts with light in one way or another, it can be considered a light modifier. In this article, I will show you how to build a do-it-yourself (DIY) softbox with things you likely already have around at home.
LIFESTYLE
Byrdie

17 Split-Hem Pants That Will Bring Your Bottom Half Into 2022

When it comes to pant details that get the most attention, it’s usually all about the rise and the length. But a more granular detail like the hemline is another element that can give your tried-and-true trousers an extra dose of style. Take, for example, the split hem. This trend is characterized by a slit placed at the bottom of your pant leg (oft in front). While it may seem inconsequential, as you’ll soon learn, this seemingly simple design decision can make your entire outfit look, well, cooler.
APPAREL
Byrdie

The 15 Best Designer Belts to Stylishly Define Your Waist

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Be it a corset-like cincher or a thin version for a finishing touch, belts are more than capable of making...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Tiger Striped Denim Collections

Hong Kong-based streetwear label CLOT has teamed up with iconic American jeans brand Levi's to launch the 'Year of the Tiger' denim collection. The new collection aims to celebrate this year's Chinese zodiac sign, the tiger, by highlighting the animal's unique symbolic associations with bravery and power. Appropriately, the capsule consists of a range of looks marked with a blue and white tiger stripe pattern. These include Type II Trucker jackets for men and women, matching 551z cropped jeans, and a high-waisted, mid-length skirt for women.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Byrdie

The 20 Best Trench Coats to Keep on Your Radar (Weather or Otherwise)

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Trench coats are a tried-and-true staple that complements virtually any closet—and from leather dusters to sleeveless options, today, they’re available...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim’s New Collection Challenges Microfiber Pollution

A recent report from The Nature Conservancy and Bain & Company found that an estimated 120,000 million metric tons of synthetic microfibers are released into the environment annually at the pre-consumer stage. This type of pollution has infiltrated even the most remote areas of the Arctic: In 2020, microfibers were found in surface sediment samples collected from the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Laurentian Great Lakes and shallow suburban lakes in southern Ontario. Headlines like these are inspiring companies like Patagonia and Samsung to develop a washing machine that minimizes the number of microfibers that seep into waterways through laundering. They are also the driving...
ENVIRONMENT
Elite Daily

The Best Hair-Lightening Products

On the quest for lighter hair, it can be tempting to use at-home dyeing kits and products that contain bleach. But according to Fekkai colorist Kelly Noonan, who spoke to Elite Daily for this article, the best hair-lightening products for at-home use should not contain bleach. “Everyone has a different texture, tone, and history with their hair. Bleaching without the expert knowledge of how those factors affect the lightening process puts people at risk for uneven and undesirable tones at best, and severe damage and breakage at worst.” She warns that especially if your hair has been previously colored, you’re going to want to avoid lightening your hair by yourself, even if you’re just using a semi-permanent or temporary dye.
HAIR CARE
SPY

The 10 Best Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergents for Cleaner Clothes and a Better World in 2022

Sometimes we have a bit of a struggle when looking for eco-friendly products. We want to use products that are kinder to the earth and the environment, but sometimes we fear that while choosing ingredients that may be eco-friendly, we are sacrificing some power and ability. That doesn’t have to be the case, though. A product can be eco-friendly and also do its job and do it well. A product can be affordable and easy to use with impressive results, but also be environmentally sound. When you check off all those boxes, it means it’s time to make a change to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
vivaglammagazine.com

The Trendiest Ways to Lighten Your Dark Hair

A lot of women lighten their hair so that they can easily dye their hair, leading to vibrant hair colors. Or they may just be looking to add a pop of color or a nice, natural-looking highlight to their dark hair. Unfortunately, using bleach can damage your strands, making them brittle. The good news is that there are natural ways to lighten dark hair. To give you a better view, here are some ways to lighten dark hair.
HAIR CARE
SPY

The Waterproof Is in the Pudding: The Best GORE-TEX Jackets To Buy Right Now

In the wetter, snowier months, there really isn’t a better overall waterproof garment option than anything emblazoned with the GORE-TEX label. If you’ve made it this far, you’re probably considering how far down the GORE road you want to travel, and there are certainly different levels you can check out depending on your need, especially when it comes to the best men’s jackets.    Key Things to Know About GORE-TEX Jackets We explain a bit about the origin and makeup of GORE-TEX here, but when it comes to jackets, specifically, you’ll want to think about layering — that is, single layer, two-layer (2L), or...
APPAREL
TODAY.com

Spanx just dropped a huge sale — and items are already selling out

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy