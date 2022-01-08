ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#9Overtime High School Basketball scores and highlights Jan. 7, 2022

By Aaron J. Montes
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re back with another season of 9 Overtime. We are ringing in the new year with the first and only basketball wrap-up show.

Check out the top highlights from the best boys and girls high school basketball games.

Girl’s High School Basketball

Burges defeats Chapin 64-51

Andress defeats Bowie 56-32

Pebble Hills defeats Americas 62-49

Franklin defeats Coronado 45-27

Eastwood defeats Socorro 53-38

El Dorado defeats Hanks 39-24

Ysleta defeats Horizon 37-32

Mountain View defeats Harmony 61-16

Boy’s High School Basketball

Franklin defeats Coronado 61-51

Americas defeats Pebble Hills 47-20

Chapin defeats Burges 64-51

Andress defeats Bowie 70-42

El Paso High defeats Jefferson 60-35

Bel Air defeats Del Valle 68-50

Parkland defeats Canutillo 75-69

Community Policy