CHRISTOVAL, Texas — Christoval City Park Improvements has raised $320,000 in 2021, and are asking for the community’s help to cover extra costs for city park repairs. “Every improvement made to our parks is done through grants and special funding. Consequently, this park we have the county to thank for giving us a 50-year lease. The funding is important at this time because Christoval is unincorporated that means there are not city taxes, no city government to contribute to this project and it falls on the shoulders of our citizens,” Community Foundation President Sylvia Pate, said.

CHRISTOVAL, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO