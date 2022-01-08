ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Defeat Hawks 134-118. LeBron Scores 32 Points

By Pat Benson
 2 days ago

Trae Young's 25 points weren't enough.

Recap

Entering Friday night's nationally-televised game, Hawks fans were relieved to learn that their team would be recognizable. While the team is still without their head coach and three players in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols, most players have returned.

However, even if it at full strength, the Hawks aren't ready to compete with the mediocre Lakers. Malik Monk transcended time and space, scoring a season-high 29 points.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is thriving in his new role as center. The 37-year-old tallied 32 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, and countless uncontested dunks. The Lakers dropped a season-high 37 assists, which helped them score their second-most points this season. They played at a break-neck pace and exposed the Hawks terrible transition defense.

Trae Young was hassled by the Lakers' defense all night but could still lead the Hawks with 25 points and 14 assists. However, Young shot 1-7 from deep, which was indicative of the team's outside shooting struggles tonight. No team that bad on defense can afford to shoot 45.3% from the field and 36.1% from three.

The Hawks didn't get much from either Cam Reddish or Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. The two wings played limited minutes and shot a combined 0-9 from the field. Speaking of playing time, only Jalen Johnson and Lou Williams didn't play for the Hawks tonight.

Kudos to John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Kevin Huerter, who all played well. It's encouraging to see so many vital players return, but the Hawks continue to dig themselves even deeper in the Eastern Conference Standings. They have to start finding ways to win games.

Post-Game Interviews

Following the game, Hawks acting head coach Joe Prunty discussed the terrible team defense. "I think part of it is defending as a team. Within that, you have to take on an individual challenge to guard a guy and keep him in front of you." Prunty continued, "Guys have to take that challenge to guard within the framework. And then on us, we have to make sure they're in the right coverage and have the right assignments."

The Hawks turned the ball over 15 times, resulting in 24 fast-break points and 28 points off turnovers for the Lakers. Prunty said, "They were killers. Because we don't even get a chance to defend."

Trae Young took ownership of his nine turnovers. "I had way too many turnovers. I was seeing things, and they were getting hands and deflections. We had guys that we were trying to find stuff in transition, but guys were on the same side; there was a lot of miscommunication and stuff like that. But yeah, too many turnovers. I can't have that many turnovers."

As for the defense, Young kept emphasizing the team needing the "want" on that end of the floor. "You got to have it if you want to win games. You got to have the want on defense. But also, you got to have the scheme. We have the guys to do it. We just have to figure it out."

The Hawks next game is Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers. As always, we will have plenty of content for you between now and then. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for highlights, breaking news, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 25 PTS, 14 AST, 9 REB

John Collins - 21 PTS, 8 REB

Kevin Huerter - 16 PTS, 2 REB

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James - 32 PTS, 9 AST, 8 REB

Malik Monk - 29 PTS. 4 REB

Avery Bradley - 21 PTS, 6 REB

