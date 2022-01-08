ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Wendy Williams’ Son Shows Clip Of The Talk Show Host Eating & Looking Healthy In Bed

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
CLASSIX 107.9
CLASSIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HfUqc_0dg8KARP00

It’s been a long waiting game for fans of The Wendy Williams Show as the titular host continues a longer-than-expected break from the show to work on her mental health and recover from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Although we’ve received a handful of updates over the past few months that let the world know she was doing well, Wendy’s son Kevin Hunter Jr. gave fans a visual update for the New Year on his media maven momma and thankfully she’s looking healthy and well-fed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

The short clip was shared in Kevin Jr.’s Instagram Stories just a few hours ago under his IG handle @topfloor_kev. Wendy can be seen enjoying what appears to be a delectable crouton salad while sipping on a juice drink garnished with a pineapple slice. She appears to be staying in Miami’s financial district known as Brickell based on the location tagged in the video, as well as keeping things cozy and comfortable in a loose-fitting hoodie and denim shorts while taking her meal in bed.

Just last month Wendy was spotted heading out of a wellness center, so it’s quite possible that Kev Jr. captured the clip from there. The video is cleverly soundtracked with Drake’s 2017 More Life album cut “ Do Not Disturb,” which sounds like a pretty obvious hint for the public to let his mom get the proper rest she needs to make her much-awaited return.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although there’s no telling when Williams will be back on Wendy, fans do seem to be responding well to her replacement hosts like fan-favorite Sherri Shepherd and actor Michael Rapaport who returns with new episodes this coming Monday.

Peep the clip of Wendy Williams below via The Jasmine Brand , and let’s continue to wish the daytime queen a speedy recovery:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src="https://blackamericaweb.com" id="1440846" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Ailing Wendy Williams holds onto driver as she steps into car in rare appearance after her return to show delayed again

AILING Wendy Williams held onto her driver as she stepped into a car in a rare appearance after her return to the show has been delayed again. The 57-year-old has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, including losing her marriage in a love child scandal, a rehab stint, and her recent hospitalization for a "psychiatric episode."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Michael Rapaport
Person
Drake
HollywoodLife

Sherri Shepherd Struts Out To Host ‘Wendy Williams Show’ In Tight Leather Skirt One Day After Surgery

Sherri Shepherd looked better than ever when she hosted the ‘Wendy Williams’ show in a leather skirt just one day after getting surgery. Sherri Shepherd, 54, is officially superwoman as she hosted The Wendy Williams Show just one day after being rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. The actress was the special guest host on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and she looked amazing as she strutted onto the stage in a tight leather midi skirt with a zebra print blouse.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Beyoncé Recorded a Song with Blue Ivy and the Twins for Her Mom's New Talk Show

Warning: this jingle performed by Beyoncé and her children will be stuck in your head for up to twelve hours. Tina Knowles-Lawson, the fashion designer behind the most iconic Destiny's Child ensembles and mom of Beyoncé and Solange, is launching a new Facebook Watch talk show called Talks With Mama Tina. The host shared a new promo from the series on December 21, with the show's theme song sung by none other than the Ivy Park mogul herself.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Twitter#Instagram Stories#Ig#The Jasmine Brand
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Leaves Mom's Side To Hang With Friends After Giving The Embattled TV Host An Ultimatum

Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., appears to be living his best life while his mom remains MIA amid her health woes and talk show hiatus. The 21-year-old made a rare appearance on social media to share a quick video of himself working out at the gym with friends at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter. Dressed in a solid black t-shirt and a matching pair of gym shorts, Kevin Jr. recorded himself in the gym mirror while Coote Corleone's "Out The Blue Buccs" played in the background.
CELEBRITIES
My Clallam County

COVID-19 shuts down 'Wendy Williams Show', 'Nick Cannon' show; Nick celebrates daughter’s first birthday

Both The Wendy Williams Show and the Nick Cannon show have been shut down until the new year due to COVID-19. Announcements were made on their Instagram pages. Williams’ show will return with new live episodes on Monday, January 10 featuring guest hosts Michael Rapaport, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and Sherrie Shepherd. Wendy continues to recover from Graves disease and a thyroid condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams ‘Feeling Better’ & Plans On Making ‘Big Comeback’ To Show

A source close to production of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HL that its eponymous star is ready to make a ‘big comeback.’. Wendy Williams, 57, has been MIA for some time from her popular program, The Wendy Williams Show. Although many rumors have swirled about her return — or possible non-return — a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife the daytime queen will indeed be reclaiming her throne. “If anybody thinks Wendy is done with television and show business in general, they’re sadly mistaken,” the source shared with us. “Wendy has been in this industry almost her entire life and she’s definitely preparing to make a big comeback.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Wendy Williams Reportedly Had A Lonely Christmas In The Midst Of Health Battle

Talk show host Wendy Williams has had a number of personal issues force her to take time away from her beloved show in the past few years, none the least of which revolve around her health. Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show was delayed a couple of times because of these problems, and the host has been absent from the entire season so far, with guest hosts filling in. Now, though, it sounds like Williams actually had a pretty lonely Christmas, in the middle of her current health battle, as, reportedly, her “friends have all left.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Wendy Williams Looks Healthy And Happy In New York City After Wellness Center Visit

Wendy Williams has been going through some health issues lately, but from the looks of recent pictures, she seems to be well on her way to recovery. The famed talk show host, who hasn’t been on air for months due to on-going struggles with her health, was all smiles while being photographed back in New York City on Tuesday (December 28). The pics come after Williams visited a Miami wellness center earlier this month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black America Web

Sherri Shepherd Returns To ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With Da Brat & Judy Opening Up About Brat’s Love Scene On The Chi [WATCH]

Sherri Shepherd hopped right out of surgery straight to The Wendy Williams Show to interview Da Brat on all of her recent career endeavors. Da Brat opened up about her love for her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart and their reality show Brat Loves Judy. Brat shared the story of her surprise engagement that Judy planned with a “Coming To America” themed birthday party with family and friends where she decided to pop the question. Judy didn’t propose with one ring, but six equally to 35 carats. The two are planning to get married next year in February and Brat proved to Judy that she was sure of the date by getting it tatted.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

'The Wendy Williams Show' Teases Michael Rapaport's Return As Guest Host While Wendy Williams' Health Woes Impede On Her Personal Life

The Wendy Williams Show is making its return without its beloved host. After the talk show's return with live episodes was pushed back one week due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases following the holiday hiatus, The Wendy Williams Show teased the upcoming Monday, January 10, episode with guest host Michael Rapaport.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Wendy Williams’ Son Shares Update On His Mom’s Health As Break From Her Show Continues

Wendy Williams has been through quite a lot in the past several years. Aside from much drama surrounding her marriage, the talk show host has seen her health go through many ups and downs, and last fall saw her need to take an extended break from The Wendy Williams Show as she dealt with yet more setbacks to her physical well being. As fans wonder when she’ll return, Williams’ son has now shared an update on the star’s health, and she seems to be on the mend.
CELEBRITIES
CLASSIX 107.9

CLASSIX 107.9

131
Followers
185
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Philly's Favorite Classic R&B!

 https://classixphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy