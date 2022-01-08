Blues dominate Capitals 5-1

After giving up the first goal of the game, the Blues dominated on of the East’s best teams in the NHL, the Washington Capitals, winning 5-1 on Friday night at Enterprise Center. Goalie Ville Husso got his first start in net since December 7th and stopped 26 of 27 Washington shots. Pavel Buchnevich led the Blues offense scoring two goals. Torey Krug tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, but it was the second that turned the game around. Buchnevich, Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev all scored in the middle period giving the Blues a big 4-1 cushion. Barbashev’s goal came with just one second remaining in the period. Buchnevich added his second goal of the game in the third period. it was an empty net goal.

