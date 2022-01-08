ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues dominate Capitals 5-1

By Dave Jobe
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmOQt_0dg8JgSK00

After giving up the first goal of the game, the Blues dominated on of the East’s best teams in the NHL, the Washington Capitals, winning 5-1 on Friday night at Enterprise Center. Goalie Ville Husso got his first start in net since December 7th and stopped 26 of 27 Washington shots. Pavel Buchnevich led the Blues offense scoring two goals. Torey Krug tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, but it was the second that turned the game around. Buchnevich, Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev all scored in the middle period giving the Blues a big 4-1 cushion. Barbashev’s goal came with just one second remaining in the period. Buchnevich added his second goal of the game in the third period. it was an empty net goal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Blues score 2 power-play goals in final minute, top Stars 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly made it 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage.
NHL
FOX 2

Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 7, 2022

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, January 7, 2022. It features highlights of these high school basketball games.Parkway West at MarquetteLadue at Parkway CentralWestminster at PrioryEureka at Parkway NorthFox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and local prep sports expert Earl Austin Jr. previewed what’s to come in local […]
EDUCATION
FOX2Now

Billikens hold off Iona 68-67

In a game that got scheduled just yesterday, the Billikens slipped past Iona 68-67 on Saturday night at Chaifetz Arena. SLU was supposed to play at Saint Bonaventure today, but on Wednesday, their game was postponed due to Covid infections on the Saint Bonaventure team. Billikens head coach Travis Ford scrambled to get a game for his team and came up with an opponent, the college coach he played for at Kentucky, Rick Pitino. The long time coach is now running the program at Iona and agreed to come to St. Louis for this game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Ivan Barbashev
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Ville Husso
Person
Torey Krug
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Weather#The Washington Capitals
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly looks to put his illegal hit and suspension behind him: ‘I was as shocked as anyone when it happened’

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
NHL
theScore

'Life is precious': Hockey world mourns death of high school player

The hockey world has been left reeling in the wake of the death of a Connecticut high schooler who died while playing in a junior varsity game Thursday night. Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grader at St. Luke's School, fell to the ice during the contest against Brunswick School. A player on the opposing team was unable to stop and accidentally collided with him, according to Wajih AlBaroudi of CBS Sports.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Blues remain hot at home, rout Capitals

Pavel Buchnevich scored two goals and set up another as the St. Louis Blues routed the visiting Washington Capitals 5-1 Friday night. Oskar Sundqvist, Ivan Barbashev and Torey Krug also scored for the Blues and Ryan O’Reilly had two assists. Ville Husso made 26 saves to earn his victory in his first start since Dec. 7.
NHL
FOX 2

FOX 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy