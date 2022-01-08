Fiat 500 electric 2022 long-term review

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan the electric 500 impress in ways other EV city cars don’t? We’re finding out. Why we’re running it: To find out if the reborn 500 in fully electric guise is just as charming to live with as it is to look at. Month 1 -...

www.autocar.co.uk

Wired UK

The 18 Best EVs Coming in 2022

Despite a pandemic, global chip shortages, and months of stop-start Covid restrictions, the interest in electric cars continues to grow. Such was the fascination that, in a year that hit other retail sectors hard, global sales of EVs increased in the first half of 2021 by 168 percent compared to 2020, with 2.65 million vehicles sold. Compare this to internal combustion sales: In 2020, the worldwide automobile market dropped by 16 percent.
Autoblog

Arc Vector $122,000 electric motorcycle prepares for deliveries

In 2018, former Jaguar Land Rover engineer Mark Truman showed his Arc Vector electric motorcycle. The Vector's copious carbon fiber, wishbone hub steering, and Tron design said it wasn't here to electrify motorcycles, it was here to explore what an electric performance motorcycle could be. Regrettably for Truman, one of the answers to that question was, "Really hard to bring to market." After that 2018 reveal, investor issues led to bankruptcy in late 2019 instead of deliveries in 2020. Truman ended up buying the company assets back himself in 2021, and recently told Motorcycle News that the project is back on track. Development riders are said to be shepherding a production-ready fleet around Spain for homologation, reservation holders are at Arc's central England HQ speccing their two-wheelers, the first bikes expected to meet their owners before the end of 2022.
CNET

Best electric cars and EVs for 2022

If you're ready to shop electric cars, you're in the right place. Our editors have driven nearly every new EV that's currently on sale, and we'd love to help steer you in the right direction. After all, it's not just Tesla selling EVs these days. There are various kinds of electric cars, and some may suit you better than others. But how are you supposed to choose the best EV?
Autoblog

Volkswagen's electric ID.Buzz van is nearly ready for its big debut

Volkswagen is nearly ready to show the world the production version of the ID.Buzz concept it unveiled in 2017. Fully electric, the retro-inspired van starred in a short video published on the firm's social media channels ahead of a full introduction planned for 2022. The 17-second flick seemingly highlights the...
AUTOCAR.co.uk

The Autocar long-term test car awards 2021

No fewer than 27 vehicles were members of our long-term test fleet this year, ranging from people-carrying vans to performance machinery and saloons to SUVs. Which of them left the greatest impressions on our testers?. 27 December 2021. Every year, we're lucky enough to 'own' cars as part of our...
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus EV Will Debut March 9

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus will be revealed on March 9, 2022. It will arrive in the United States in 2023 in its three-row passenger van configuration. Pricing is expected to start around $40,000, and both single- and dual-motor version should be available. The wait is almost over for the...
Carscoops

An Electric Fiat Multipla Was Once Sold In China By The Now-Bankrupt Zotye

The Fiat Multipla is considered by many as one of the ugliest cars in the world but it has also been loved for ingenious features like the six-seater cabin layout and the incredibly airy interior – especially for such a compact footprint. What is not widely known is that the quirky MPV was sold in China by Zotye, where it was available in both ICE-powered and fully electric variants.
gmauthority.com

Electric Vehicles Made Up Two-Thirds Of New Car Sales In Norway In 2021

New car sales in Norway were dominated by electric vehicles last year, with EVs making up two-thirds of new vehicles sold. Per a recent report from Reuters, Tesla was the top-selling new-car brand in the country, holding an 11.6 percent share of the overall Norwegian car market in 2021. The Tesla Model 3 sedan was the single most-popular new vehicle sold. Volkswagen was second place among car brands at 9.6 percent, with the VW ID.4 taking third place among singular models sold. The Toyota RAV4 hybrid was the second-most popular model, and the only vehicle in the top 10 equipped with an internal combustion engine.
AutoExpress

Renault Captur E-Tech: long-term test review

The Renault Captur E-Tech is already proving to be a compelling proposition for anyone needing an efficient family crossover. The sliding rear bench is an added bonus, and we think our car looks the part on 18-inch alloys. Mileage: 1,153. Economy: 53.4mpg. Passengers have described them as whooshes, whistles or...
AutoExpress

Nissan Qashqai Tekna+: long-term test review

The new Nissan Qashqai can be looked at in two very different ways. The driving side of things is slightly compromised, especially when you consider fuel economy, but it’s a very good car when it comes to practicality. And inside, it feels like a more premium product than ever.
inForney.com

What Electric Cars Does Volvo Make?

Volvo introduced its first all-electric model, the XC40 Recharge, in 2020 but has announced its intention to sell only electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 and to be fully carbon neutral by 2040. For now, Volvo offers two EV models along with a slate of plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars. Here’s a rundown of electrified Volvo models that you can purchase today. The MSRPs listed below are base prices and do not include destination charges, nor do they reflect any state and federal incentives, rebates, or credits.
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Used car buying guide: Alfa Romeo SZ

Alfa’s blocky coupé is well worth bidding £50k or more on. The trouble with a number of very desirable sporting cars, such as the Porsche 911 and the Lamborghini Huracán evo, is that they’re just too common. Go out for the evening and there’s every possibility that when you return to your car, there might be an identical one parked beside it.
Ars Technica

Chrysler to go all-electric by 2028, starting with the Airflow in 2025

Not much appeared to be happening at Chrysler in the past few years, though that’s about to change. Its parent company, Stellantis, announced yesterday that Chrysler will become its vanguard electric brand. By 2028, the 96-year-old automaker’s entire lineup will be all-electric. Further Reading. That’s not too much...
Motor1.com

Chrysler Airflow Concept Previews Brand’s EV Future At CES 2022

The company’s first electric car will arrive in 2025, and every Chrysler will be EV-only by 2028. CES 2022 may be partially virtual, but automakers are still trotting out their plans for the near future. The Chrysler Airflow concept portends the destiny of Stellantis’ premium American brand, which will introduce its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 before going all-EV by 2028. The Airflow likely presages a production model, but at the very least, it previews Chrysler’s future of EV propulsion and Level 3 driver assistance.
Carscoops

2023 Tesla Model 2: Everything We Know About The EV Brand’s $25,000 Compact Car

This article includes speculative illustrations for a compact Tesla model made by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Tesla. The “baby Tesla”, officially announced in 2020, is getting closer to its reveal and our colleagues created a speculative render showing what the automaker’s...
MotorAuthority

Vinfast unveils 5 EVs at 2022 CES, confirms pricing for first US-bound models

It was only in 2018 that Vinfast arrived on the scene with its first vehicles, a sedan and crossover based on donor BMW platforms. Since then the Vietnamese automaker has turned its focus toward electric vehicles and established a presence in the U.S., with the first two U.S.-bound vehicles, the VF8 (previously VF E35) and VF9 (previously VF E36) crossovers, unveiled last November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Engadget

BMW's iX M60 performance EV will arrive with 610 HP and a half century of M edition pedigree

Hot on the (w)heels of our October test drive with BMW's iX, the luxury automaker has unveiled a more powerful — but equally-electrified — performance edition of the EV flagship at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, the new 2023 iX M60. Building on more than 50 years of design development with the automaker's prestigious M line, the iX M60 (along with the upcoming i4 M50) mark BMW's first forays into high-performance electric vehicles.
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
