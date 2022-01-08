ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Jan. 8

By NANCY BLACK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Birthday (01/08/22) Rake in an abundant harvest this year. Steady practices and disciplined management grow financial strength. Fresh winter inspiration and creative plans lead to passion, romance and fun this spring. Resolving summer group challenges deepens autumn team connection, friendship and performance. Your efforts are paying off....

qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) With the new year’s opportunities almost within reach, the Arian’s courageous aspects are raring to go. And don’t be surprised if a lot of people follow the zodiac’s most trusted leader. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Change lies ahead...
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
New York Post

Your 2022 horoscope brings a better year—find out major predictions

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The year 2022 will bring you a major chance to heal and envision how you’d like your life to grow in the decade to come, Aries. You’ll find that you are being divinely guided by a loving universe as you reflect on the past, learn the lessons you’ve needed and prepare for a bright new chapter to begin. May until October will be the most magnificent period of the year for you, as you are ready for a great rebirth. You’ll be extremely lucky in every way, so seize the day and create the life you’ve always wanted!
chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For January 2022

The astrological skies are a flurry of activity, much like the post-holiday season. There is a time crunch, a pile of work to get back to and a melancholy that comes at the end of a long vacation. Jan. 1 finds Mercury entering Aquarius, where it will extend its stay as it turns retrograde on Jan. 14― often a time of review, readjusting and waiting things out.
SHAPE

Find Out What Your 2022 Horoscope Says About the Year Ahead

Whenever that glimmery ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, we're often filled with a unique mix of optimism, excitement — and okay, to be fair, at least a little anxiety — about what the next 12 months may bring. Given the intensity of the last two years, at least on a global scale, all of those New Year's emotions are likely to be on another level as we welcome 2022. And there's good news: While change will continue to be a major theme, the coming year is filled with opportunities for growth.
Refinery29

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, & It’s Asking Us To Step Into The Light

The thing about predicting the future is, the moment you speak one into being it becomes a notion that is already past. What transpires after prediction, after ambition, is anybody’s guess — subject to the holy chaos that is the human world. All we can do is honour what we know, what has come before, and what it taught us. We know that we enter the year 2022 with a nod to the Sun and the equinoxes because the year 2022 is a solar year based on a solar calendar. With this in mind, we move toward the new year with reverence for the solstice and what our time with the night has restored in us.
POPSUGAR

Here's What March's Worm Moon Will Mean For Every Zodiac Sign

Every month's full moon is unique in what it brings into your life. There's a new one every month (and on rare occasions, sometimes two), each with a story to tell, a meaning behind its name, and its own special way to affect you. With the way the universe works, though, each moon has a different effect for each zodiac sign, and it's all about understanding the stars, the spirits, and how they all work together. March's moon is called the worm moon, and here's everything you need to know about it for 2022.
Cosmopolitan

Virgo horoscope 2022: Your yearly predictions

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for 2022? Here's Virgo's horoscope for the coming year... The Magician is a beautiful card (which represents your ruling planet, Mercury, so this year will bring out the best of you) governing creativity, entrepreneurship, invention and making a living from something you love.
POPSUGAR

Money Talks, and Your 2022 Horoscope Is Screaming

With a brand-new year just over the horizon, there's no better time than now to start setting your goals for the chapter ahead. With that said, if you've been living a hair above your means or swiping your credit card one too many times, 2022 is the perfect opportunity to reprioritize your money matters. The same goes for your professional life, especially for those of you who aren't currently satisfied with your job or your financial stability. The truth is, these feelings aren't uncommon. But your 2022 money and career horoscope is bringing significant, beneficial shifts to your financial investments, career opportunities, and your relationship with money altogether. Have you begun to set any career-related intentions for the new year?
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
Austonia

Aquarius: Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Forward-looking Aquarians, “May the Odds be Ever in Your Favor,” this one's for you. You should be able to take any old lemons that you have been dealing with and turn them into lemon-flavored mixed drinks with a lot of panaché for all your friends. But don’t get too punchy and over-inflated by the luck you may be awarded this month; ‘keep it real’. Be sure not to let things wane with an existing stable partner unless of course your freedom and self-liberty are at stake. Just as Capricorn ends and Aquarius begins on the 21st, you may need to cut loose on an unplanned outing, trip or even a little bit of a wild adventure.
d1softballnews.com

Paolo Fox, Horoscope 2022 in Your Facts / Gemini, Libra and Aquarius predictions

As per tradition in the last episode of the year of Your Facts it was presented the Paolo Fox 2022 Horoscope for the 12 zodiac signs for the year that begins. Here are the astrologer’s predictions for 2022 for air signs: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. For the Twins if there are any issues to be resolved, be careful because before May there will be no changes. It will be with the transit of Jupiter, between May and October, that things will begin to change and improve. On the work April will be an operational month. The central part of the year will be very important, after June 23 you can have good news. There will be a beautiful Trine between Mars and Saturn between September and October. The whole second part of the year will protect you in business matters. Beware of some legal disputes, but the rewards will come in the spring.
Austonia

Pisces: Feb. 19-March 20

If you hear a voice that tells you to check social media for some unloved object in the digital marketplace, pursue the homeless animal shelters for the next family pet or to sign-up for a dating app (if single… or maybe not); stop what you are doing, right then and there and do it. Trust your gut instincts now, especially if you are coming off of an even extra-confusing year. Remember, your connection to the unknown is your ‘superhero superpower’! You may not take home that new heirloom piece, the long-term pet, or even the next mate-to-be but there is something for you to assimilate in this process. Remember, you were born to swim!
Refinery29

Your 2022 Money Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates May Make Or Break Your Budget

The financial astrological forecast for 2022 is overall positive. The one thing to watch out for is how we invest our time and energy. It’s inadvisable to give freely to others, especially if it’s a service, unless they’re reciprocating in some financial way. Giving too much money will not only deplete our bank accounts, but it’s also vampiric.
romper.com

Your Pisces Horoscope Says 2022 Is Going To Be A Positive Year

Although all of the astrological signs took a cosmic hit in one way or another this year, 2021 wasn’t peachy for you, was it Pisces? You might have found yourself struggling as you tried to navigate the waters of career and kids, all the while not necessarily paying attention to the person who needed you the most: you. All of those waves were sometimes a bit too much for you to ride, and often, it felt like the undertow was pulling you under. But that was so last year, Pisces. Be prepared for something so, so much better, as your Pisces 2022 horoscope is all about abundance, good fortune — as long as you keep swimming.
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 1/05/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A little exaggeration works wonders. You may be uncomfortable bending the truth, but it's hyperbole in service to a good cause. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Someone who was reluctant before is now gung-ho. That's a quick turnaround. Check to make sure everything's kosher.
Reader's Digest

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign in the World

We tend to cross paths with some zodiac signs more than others. This can often be due to the compatibility of the zodiac signs or which zodiac elements blend well together. As a Taurus, you might have more Virgo or Scorpio friends. And as a Pisces, you might see more Cancers in your friend group.
Elite Daily

The 1 Day In 2022 You Can Expect Only Good Things To Happen, According To Your Zodiac Sign

New year, new astrology — and with that, a whole lot of new chances for greatness. The astrological transits from the last two years have been challenging, to say the least. (2020 and 2021, sorry, but please leave and never come back.) But the great thing about the planets is that they simply never stop moving, which means that nothing will ever stay the same. In fact, there will be so much change in the upcoming year, that every zodiac sign will experience a major positive shift throughout the next 365 days. The best day of 2022 for your zodiac sign only further promotes that.
Sun-Journal

Sagittarius: Sit tight and explore your options When uncertainty prevails observation is necessary

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Hayley Williams, 33; Jared Leto, 50; Gerard Depardieu, 73; John Amos, 82. Happy Birthday: Recognize your strengths, and put them to the test. Focus on what you know. Pick up on what’s trending and can help you stay ahead of any competition you encounter. Use the connections you have and innovative ideas to get ahead. Call in favors, and demonstrate what you have to offer. Personal growth is favored. Your numbers are 5, 11, 21, 27, 33, 35, 47.
