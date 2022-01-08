ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Our view: Recognition is due: Thank you all

The News Courier
The News Courier
 2 days ago

So, you think your job is hard?

Imagine laboring in some of the most harsh conditions on the planet: torrential rain, numbing cold, blizzards, tornadoes, severe temperature shifts — the wrong way — and, every now and then, the aftereffects of a hurricane or land tremor, i.e., an earthquake. And worse, often dealing with a mixed bag of these conditions at the same time.

Welcome to North Alabama and the professional life of our first responders, utility workers and front-line employees in occupations from medicine to mercantile — our neighbors, friends and, in many cases, strangers who make it their mission to be at work … just in case.

Just in case you need urgent care at 4 a.m. during a thunderstorm.

Just in case the power goes out and and your 72-year-old mother is left in the cold.

Just in case that prescription refill is one you absolutely need — although the national weather service advises everyone to stay inside.

And just in case you didn’t consider this: not only are all of these service workers ready to provide these services, they also have urgent care needs, a 72-year-old mother and prescription refills of their own — personal needs they often must subjugate for others.

We saw this most recently in Limestone County when storms knocked out electrical power, and heat, for thousands. Coming on top of a tornado, significant snow and a temperature drop of nearly 50 degrees in hours, those whose job it is to get the power back on, keep the roads clear, safeguard the streets and ensure the stores stay open did just that: their jobs.

From those who braved the environment, to those who volunteered to drive older and disabled residents without heat to shelters, we could not begin to recognize you individually. But we will say this en masse: Thank you.

As difficult as the past week was for many of us, it would have been much, much worse without your dedication, your loyalty and your decision to serve others before yourself.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Bob Saget's cause of death being investigated

(CNN) — An autopsy was completed on Bob Saget Monday, according to the Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida. "At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said in a statement to CNN. "The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Recognition
The Hill

US, Russia have 'better understanding' following meeting

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday said the U.S. and Russia have a better understanding of each other's concerns and priorities following a meeting between the two sides in Geneva triggered by Moscow’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border. Sherman, the number two diplomat in the State...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
NWS
The News Courier

The News Courier

Athens, AL
922
Followers
58
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Courier

Comments / 0

Community Policy