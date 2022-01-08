Resse signs with Cumberland volleyball

Savannah Brown, who graduated as Salutatorian from the Block Island High School in 2021, continues to pursue her passion for volleyball by playing on Providence College’s Women’s Club Volleyball team. Brown played at the high school since her sophomore year. “I really liked playing in high school. I loved my coaches and the position I was put in,” Brown said. The Block Island girls volleyball team went to playoffs Brown’s sophomore year, then went to championships her junior year, but lost to St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket both years. After that, her senior year team went to the semi-finals but lost to Newport's William S. Rogers High School. Brown also has played summer volleyball.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO