Volleyball

Resse signs with Cumberland volleyball

By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Lebanon Democrat
 2 days ago

Cumberland women’s volleyball coach Hannah Vadakin announced the signing of transfer Laci Reece to scholarship papers. Reece will come in this spring before competing with the Phoenix this upcoming fall. She is transferring in...

