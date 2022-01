Montclair Bread Co. closed last weekend after a quarter of the staff tested positive for Covid-19. The bakery missed out on 25% of its monthly sales. "We're basically open during the week to prep for the weekend," said Rachel Wyman, the owner of the artisan bread, specialty doughnut and treat shop in Montclair, New Jersey. The 10-year-old bakery stayed open throughout the pandemic because it was considered an essential business. "I can't remember the last time I made the decision to close on a weekend," Wyman added.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO