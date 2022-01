The Royal Mint has unveiled a new commemorative coin showing the Queen on horseback, ahead of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee this year.The coin is the first collectable 50p to mark a royal event and was designed by artist John Bergdahl, who also designed a £5 crown for the occasion.The Royal Mint said the design will be struck on the “heads” side of a new 50p and traditional £5 crown to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.It is reminiscent of the equestrian designs for the 1953 Coronation and 2002 Jubilee crown pieces, and has been personally approved by Her...

